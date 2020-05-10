47th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus

PTI
Published May 10, 2020, 3:47 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2020, 7:26 pm IST
A senior airline official said the five pilots had not operated any flight in the last three weeks
Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
 Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Five pilots of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, have asked its pilots to undertake coronavirus​ test before the​ test before they operate such flights, the sources said.

 "Five Air India pilots have tested positive for coronavirus. These pilots were tested one after one. We suspect it could be a case of faulty testing kit as well," one of the sources said.

 

The five pilots fly Boeing 787 planes, the second source said.

Air India spokesperson did not offer any comment.

A senior airline official said the five pilots had not operated any flight in the last three weeks.

"These pilots had operated  cargo flights to China prior to April 20," the official said.

