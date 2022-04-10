Senior CPM leader M.C Josephine passes away

Kochi: CPM central committee member and former chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission M.C Josephine passed away at Kannur on Sunday. Josephine was in Kannur to attend the Party Congress. She collapsed at the Party Congress venue on Saturday and was admitted to the AKG Hospital.

Josephine had to quit as Women’s Commission chairperson following the complaints against her insensitive comments to a complainant. She spoke harshly to a woman complainant of domestic violence during a live television programme of a Malayalam channel.

She also served as chairperson of Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).