Get KCR to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, Revanth dares Harish

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 10, 2022, 2:24 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2022, 7:50 am IST
TPCC president said that medical treatment for the poor had turned into a distant dream
Hyderabad: State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy dared health minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday to bring Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for medical treatment in Gandhi Hospital, to underline his allegation that the situation in the hospital was poor.

“You (Harish Rao) admire Gandhi Hospital always, but why not KCR is getting treated in this hospital,” he asked. Revanth Reddy said that Chandrashekar Rao preferred a corporate hospital or going to Delhi for medical treatment.

 

TPCC president said that medical treatment for the poor had turned into a distant dream.

