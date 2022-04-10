Nation Current Affairs 10 Apr 2022 Rethink on aid to gi ...
Rethink on aid to girls pursuing polytechnic, HC urges govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Apr 10, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Stopping of grant-in-aid has put an end to diploma courses like DCCP, DGT, DPH, DHMCT and DAA from the year 2021-22
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to take a fresh decision on putting an end to grant-in-aid and closing down diploma courses in Kamala Nehru Polytechnic women’s college in the city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the government to consider the issue sympathetically as girls from poor backgrounds are the sufferers.

 

Stopping of grant-in-aid has put an end to diploma courses like DCCP, DGT, DPH, DHMCT and DAA from the year 2021-22. Although it was the institution which had sought closure of the courses, a rethink was required for the sake of the students. The court asked the government to consider the matter within 45 days.

Vasudha Nagaraj, counsel for the students, brought the plight of the girls from poorer backgrounds following the closure of diploma courses, which were good career platforms for the students.

‘Can’t the state government, which has allocated Rs 5000 crore towards schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak, provide a meagre grant-in-aid to girls for their empowerment”, Vasudha Nagaraj argued.

 

Considering her arguments, the court asked the government how it could close courses, without giving a prior notification of at least one year.

Tags: telangana high court, kamala nehru polytechnic college for women
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


