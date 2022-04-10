Bengaluru civic body bans sale of meat on Ram Navami

"We will follow government orders and not conduct business tomorrow. Tomorrow is a holiday," Md Zamrud, a mutton retailer from Cox Town told ANI.

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) banned animal slaughter and the sale of meat on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10.

"There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Ram Navami," reads the Bengaluru civic body order.

Meanwhile, a relatively less crowd was observed in the city's wet markets on Saturday.

The meat shop owners and meat traders in Bengaluru's Cox Town market said they will abide by the BBMP order.

"We will follow government orders and not conduct business tomorrow. Tomorrow is a holiday," Md Zamrud, a mutton retailer from Cox Town told ANI.

"We are following this for years. we have no problem. We will follow the government orders. Whatever the orders from hotels, we will supply them by Saturday only. We will not do any business tomorrow," said another meat trader Sazzad.

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days.

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Hindu Lord Rama's birthday.