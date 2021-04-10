Many villagers in self-imposed lockdown to contain Covid threat in Adilabad

Boath gram panchayat is one among such villages, which is in self-lockdown from afternoon to midnight and shops will remain closed during those hours. — Representational image/DC

ADILABAD: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the wake of a spurt in positive cases in old Adilabad district, people from many villages are in a self-imposed lockdown for some hours in the daytime.

Shops and vegetable markets are opening only for three hours each in the morning and evening.

An average 1,000 positive cases are being reported every day in the district.

Boath gram panchayat is one among such villages, which is in self-lockdown from afternoon to midnight and shops will remain closed during those hours. The gram panchayat has passed a unanimous resolution to observe Tuesday as a holiday for all shops.

Cases have been increasing every day in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts and many people with Covid symptoms are getting admitted in government and private hospitals.

Local political leaders and businessmen have decided to keep shops closed from noon so that the residents do not venture out. Wearing a mask has been made mandatory for everyone in the gram panchayat.

Lockdown has been imposed in Bosi village in Thanur mandal, Potapalli and Vatoli in Lokeshwaram mandal, Mahegaon village in Bhainsa mandal, Wankidi and Lingapur mandal headquarters and Kothapalli village in Lingapur mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Around 203 positive cases were reported in Mancherial district on Friday while there were 600 cases in the last four days in Asifabad, 920 cases in the last two days at Nirmal while 320 positive cases were reported in Adilabad district on April 9.