Nation Current Affairs 10 Apr 2020 Universities set up ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Universities set up helpline numbers for students battling mental stress in lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2020, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2020, 3:45 pm IST
The UGC had earlier directed educational institutions to reach out to their students to keep check on their mental health
Representational Image. (PTI)
 Representational Image. (PTI)

Bengaluru/Pune:Several academic institutions in the country are reaching out to their students to keep check on their mental health amid the nation-wide lockdown, following the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) direction to set up mental helpline numbers for students.

In order to address any kind of panic, anxieties or depression that the students may be undergoing, FLAME (Foundation for Liberal and Management Education) university in Pune has set up a behavioural Health toll-free helpline for students to come forth, open up and share if they observe any mental health issues.

 

The academic institution has extended support through personal counselling while offering a stress free virtual learning experience.

Students can schedule a session with the concerned professionals on telephone or video conference as per their preference.

In case they want to seek any external intervention, the university will help them with all the relevant information on mental health support facilities that are available in their respective cities.

While LISAA School of Design affiliated to Bangalore University has geared up for semester exams and have resumed the classes via online platforms such as Google Meet and Google Hangout, they are also planning to conduct a Zoom Talk by a psychological counselor.

"Teachers are also guiding the students during these tough times. Extension on submission dates is being given in reasonable amounts ensuring that the quality of the project work isn't compromised.  We are also planning to conduct a Zoom Talk by a psychological Counselor to address concerns students might have around the uncertainty that prevails in such times,"said Avi Keswani, Founder & Director, LISAA School of Design.

...
Tags: lisaa school of design, avi keswani, zoom talk, flame university, university grants commission, ugc, toll free number, helpline, mental health, lockdown, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Karnataka mulls tougher measures during extended lockdown
Karnataka ministers to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Latest From Nation

PTI Photo

NCW launches Whatsapp helpline to counter domestic violence cases during lockdown

Representational image

CBI warns against release of Wadhawan brothers from covid19 quarantine without nod

Police personnel wear face masks during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chandigarh. PTI Photo

PMO reviews efforts to tackle virus outbreak in the country

A labourer takes a nap in front of closed shops during a nationwide lockdown in Bengaluru. (PTI)

2 municipal wards in Bengaluru to be sealed for 14 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cannot do covid tests free of cost: Private labs on Supreme Court directive

A lab technician wearing protective suit collects swab sample from a covid19 suspect in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

NPS subscribers can partially withdraw money for covid treatment: Govt

Hyderabad: Senior citizens in a queue in front of a bank waiting for the bank to open so that they can withdraw their pension. (Deccan Chronicle Photo)

Ramping up testing in UP can be lifesaver: Priyanka to Yogi

Nagar Nigam workers sanitise area sealed to contain spread of coronavirus amid nationwide lockdown in Lucknow. PTI photo

As coronavirus rages in Madhya Pradesh hobbled by low ventilator, ICU bed ratio

A man waits to be screened by medics for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown, at Jahangirabad locality in Bhopal. PTI photo

India ready to help world in fight against corona pandemic: PM Modi

Security guards wear a head gear in the shape of coronavirus. (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham