Universities set up helpline numbers for students battling mental stress in lockdown

Bengaluru/Pune:Several academic institutions in the country are reaching out to their students to keep check on their mental health amid the nation-wide lockdown, following the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) direction to set up mental helpline numbers for students.

In order to address any kind of panic, anxieties or depression that the students may be undergoing, FLAME (Foundation for Liberal and Management Education) university in Pune has set up a behavioural Health toll-free helpline for students to come forth, open up and share if they observe any mental health issues.

The academic institution has extended support through personal counselling while offering a stress free virtual learning experience.

Students can schedule a session with the concerned professionals on telephone or video conference as per their preference.

In case they want to seek any external intervention, the university will help them with all the relevant information on mental health support facilities that are available in their respective cities.

While LISAA School of Design affiliated to Bangalore University has geared up for semester exams and have resumed the classes via online platforms such as Google Meet and Google Hangout, they are also planning to conduct a Zoom Talk by a psychological counselor.

"Teachers are also guiding the students during these tough times. Extension on submission dates is being given in reasonable amounts ensuring that the quality of the project work isn't compromised. We are also planning to conduct a Zoom Talk by a psychological Counselor to address concerns students might have around the uncertainty that prevails in such times,"said Avi Keswani, Founder & Director, LISAA School of Design.