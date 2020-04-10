Nation Current Affairs 10 Apr 2020 Two more Covid-19 de ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two more Covid-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh take total to 6

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 10, 2020, 8:34 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2020, 8:34 am IST
The state also registered 15 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday
Residents of Visalakshinagar in Visakhapatham in Andhra Pradesh commissioned a street painting to spread the message of precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19. (DC Photo: K Muralikrishna)
 Residents of Visalakshinagar in Visakhapatham in Andhra Pradesh commissioned a street painting to spread the message of precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19. (DC Photo: K Muralikrishna)

Vijayawada/Kadapa: Two more Covid-19 deaths, one each in Guntur and Anantapur districts, took the toll in Andhra Pradesh to six on Thursday.

The victim from Guntur, aged 45, and the Anantapur victim, a 70-year-old man, died on April 7 and their samples returned positive on Thursday.

 

Andhra Pradesh also registered 15 fresh positive cases — 11 from Prakasam, two from Guntur and one each from East Godavari and Kadapa districts — taking the total to 363.

One Covid-19 positive patient was discharged after he recovered in Chittoor district. He is the tenth patient to be discharged in the state.

Kurnool had the most positives at 75, followed by Guntur 51, Nellore 48, Prakasam 38, Krishna 35, Kadapa 29, West Godavari 22, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam 20 each, Anantapur 13 and East Godavari 12.

The fatality in Anantapur district was a 70-year-old man from Manurevu village. He had visited the government hospital on April 6. Based on his symptoms, his samples were collected for testing on April 7 but he died the same day. His reports received on April 8 declared him to be Covid-19 positive.

The Covid-19 victim from Guntur district was aged 45 years and a resident of Narasaraopeta. A tuberculosis patient, he was admitted in the Government Fever Hospital in Guntur in a critical condition on April 7 at 12.15 pm. He was pronounced dead at 2.15 pm. His swabs were taken for testing and he was found to be Covid-19 positive. 

He is the first to die due to Covid-19 in Guntur district. The man, a resident of Varavakatta in Narasaraopet, was a cable TV operator and used to go to the houses of subscribers in Ramireddypeta, Arundelpet and Palnadu Road to collect the monthly fee.

Following his death, all these localities were declared red zones and municipal workers began disinfecting the streets. Health personnel including auxiliary nurses midwives (ANMs) and Asha workers took up a door-to-door survey.

DSP Veera Reddy said that more than 15 families who were the first contacts of the deceased have been sent to quarantine for observation and medical treatment. 

In Kadapa, an old woman hailing from Mydukur was found to be Covid-19 positive. She was the mother of the first positive case reported from Pulivendula. She was residing at her elder son’s house and this resulted in her son and her daughter-in-law getting infected with the coronavirus.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


