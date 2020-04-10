Nation Current Affairs 10 Apr 2020 Tamil Nadu CM pins h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM pins hopes on rapid test kits for quicker Covid-19 tests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 10, 2020, 9:39 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2020, 10:17 am IST
The RTKs' will also enable affected people to begin their course of treatment sooner rather than later, Mr. Palaniswami said
A healthworker checks the temperatire of a policewoman during the national wide lockdown in Coimbatore. PTI Photo
 A healthworker checks the temperatire of a policewoman during the national wide lockdown in Coimbatore. PTI Photo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu hopes to quadruple its tests in much shorter time to diagnose the prevalence of Covid-19 new corornavirus among the population with arrival of 50,000 of the four lakh 'Rapid Test Kits (RTK)' by Thursday night, Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami said here.

The RTKs' will also enable affected people to begin their course of treatment sooner rather than later, Mr. Palaniswami said after a detailed review meeting with the members of the special task force and various committees appointed to monitor the Covid-19 control measures.

 

The Centre has assured to give 20,000 more RTKs' and the State government has also given orders for procurement of 1.30 lakh 'PCR' test kits, he said. The PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) kits is a vital tool in modern molecular biology that has transformed diagnostic medicine. It helps to make millions of copies of a target piece of DNA in virus testing.

Mr. Palaniswami elaborated that once a positive case of Coronavirus was detected, then the RTKs' will be used to test their relatives, their contacts and all those in the neighbourhood with a contact history with the positive patient. "We are going to distribute four lakh RTKs' to quickly diagnose a large number of people in any particular area for quick remedial action, he said, and urged the cooperation of all the people in using the RTKs'.

Explaining in detail the status of the disease prevalence in the State, the multi-pronged efforts to contain the virus, Mr. Palaniswami assured that there were enough number of N-95 masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for frontline medical workers and enough number of ventilators at various hospitals. The State, in addition, has identified close to 97,000 beds in all government and private hospitals put together to ensure that "not a single life was lost" for want of health infrastructure.

To a question, Mr. Palaniswami said though "there is a chance" for Tamil Nadu slipping into stage-III of the disease (community transmission) from the present stage-II, all efforts were towards averting such a situation. He again reiterated the people's cooperation to implement and carry forward the State's preventive and control measures, to help protect themselves.

BOARD EXAM

On 'confusion' prevailing over the holding of the State Board X (Matriculation) exam, Mr. Palaniswami said the government was seized of the matter and will take an appropriate decision as it is an "important public exam that qualifies students to move from one level of schooling to another." Up to class nine, in such emergency situations, students have been automatically promoted to the next class, but the X Board Exam falls under a different category, he reminded.

Extending the cash dole of Rs.1,000 to more unorganised sector workers, Mr. Palaniswami said government took a decision today to include all those registered with various welfare boards including the Third Gender, fishermen and denotified communities including gypsies. An additional seven lakh people will be covered under these categories, besides 1,20,200 workers of registered fire crackers-making units.

Among the other economic and social relief measures in the wake of Covid-19, Mr. Palaniswami said old age pension (OAP) was being reached at the doorsteps of 13,66,579 pensioners above the age of 80 in the state. He also announced a solatium of Rs. ten lakh to the family of Arun Gandhi, a police constable who died in the city of cardiac arrest while enforcing the prohibitory orders. A member of the constable's family will also be given a government job, the Chief Minister announced.

Expressing the hope that the Centre would allot more funds for Covid-19 activities, over the Rs. 510 crore released by it, Mr. Palaniswami said a studied decision on the continuation of the lockdown or otherwise beyond April 14 will be taken on the basis of inputs by all expert panels.

Mr. Palaniswami further parried queries of raising the cash dole if the lockdown period was extended to all the vulnerable sections, saying "Government will help to the extent that funds are available." The CM's Public Relief fund for Covid-19 activities has touched Rs. 101 crore, he said.

Responding to criticisms of shortage and price rise of essential commodities due to alleged hoarding, Mr. Palaniswami said to get over this problem, the government has decided that the Cooperatives department itself will take steps to procure all essential articles and sell them to the people through its cooperative stores and retail outlets.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, covid-19 tamil nadu, chief minister edappadi k palaniswami, covid-19 testing kits
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Telangana HC lauds state govt for effective Covid-19 measures

A policeman rides past a coronavirus themed trophy in Hyderabad to make people aware of the Covid19 pandemic. PTI Photo

Covid-19: Telugu states differ on continuation of lockdown

A National Disaster Response Force soldier disinfects an area in Hyderabad during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus. (AP)

Excrement and urine can carry coronavirus: ICMR

Six persons from Thailand arrested, for allegedly violating the 'tourist visa rules'. (Deccan Chronicle Photo))

Covid-19 fallout: 6 Thai nationals arrested in Erode hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Now, they'll test everyone with a runny nose

Doctors interact with people in a slum locality in Mumbai on April 6, 2020. As the coronavirus pandemic seems poised for a surge in India, medical authorities said they have decided to test everyone with flu-like symptoms in all hot spots of the outbreak. (AP)

'I was Covid-19 positive. I came through quarantine fine. I was looked after well.'

A man passes through the disinfectant tunnel set up in Yeshwanthpura suburb of Bengaluru. (DC Photo: Satish Basavaraju)

Covid19 cases zoom to 834 in Tamil Nadu

PTI Photo

Covid-19: Telugu states differ on continuation of lockdown

A policeman rides past a coronavirus themed trophy in Hyderabad to make people aware of the Covid19 pandemic. PTI Photo

Jharkhand records first coronavirus death

A woman covers her face as a precaution against spread of coronavirus. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham