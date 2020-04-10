Nation Current Affairs 10 Apr 2020 NPS subscribers can ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NPS subscribers can partially withdraw money for covid treatment: Govt

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2020, 2:42 pm IST
PFRDA clarified that the facility of partial withdrawal will not be applicable for Atal Pension Yojana subscribers
Hyderabad: Senior citizens in a queue in front of a bank waiting for the bank to open so that they can withdraw their pension. (Deccan Chronicle Photo)
  Hyderabad: Senior citizens in a queue in front of a bank waiting for the bank to open so that they can withdraw their pension. (Deccan Chronicle Photo)

New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) on Friday said NPS subscribers will now be allowed partial withdrawal for covering expenses related to treatment of COVID-19.

In a circular addressed to all stakeholders and subscribers under the National Pension System (NPS), PFRDA said, "In view of the decision of the Government of India, which has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, it has been decided to declare COVID-19 as a critical illness which is life threatening in nature."

 

The partial withdrawals shall be permitted to fulfil financial needs of the subscribers, if required to him/her against the request placed for partial withdrawals towards treatment of the illness of subscriber, his legally wedded spouse, children, including a legally adopted child or dependent parents, as per the regulations, PFRDA said in the circular.

PFRDA clarified that the facility of partial withdrawal will not be applicable for Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers.

"We would like to clarify that presently, there is no provision for subscribers to make partial withdrawals under APY," PFRDA added.

NPS and APY are the two flagship pension scheme run by PFRDA. Whereas the NPS is for the central, state governments, autonomous bodies and corporates, APY is mainly meant to cater to the pension needs of those employed in the unorganised sector.

The majority chunk of India's workforce is employed into the unorganised sector.

As on March 31, the total number of subscribers under NPS and APY stood at 3.46 crore. Of this, the number of APY subscribers were 2.11 crore, as per data from PFRDA

...
Tags: pension fund regulatory and development authority (pfrda) bill, nps, coronavirus (covid-19), national pension system, financial crisis, pf withdrawal, withdrawals
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (AFP)

Lightining kills 10 in Andhra Pradesh

Vehicles ply on a road during rain, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Telangana Cabinet to meet tomorrow to discuss Covid19 situation

Nagar Nigam workers sanitise area sealed to contain spread of coronavirus amid nationwide lockdown in Lucknow. PTI photo

Ramping up testing in UP can be lifesaver: Priyanka to Yogi

Sanitisation chambers set up to disinfect people.

Sanitisation chambers set up to contain coronavirus spread in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ramping up testing in UP can be lifesaver: Priyanka to Yogi

Nagar Nigam workers sanitise area sealed to contain spread of coronavirus amid nationwide lockdown in Lucknow. PTI photo

As coronavirus rages in Madhya Pradesh hobbled by low ventilator, ICU bed ratio

A man waits to be screened by medics for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown, at Jahangirabad locality in Bhopal. PTI photo

India ready to help world in fight against corona pandemic: PM Modi

Security guards wear a head gear in the shape of coronavirus. (PTI photo)

Now, they'll test everyone with a runny nose

Doctors interact with people in a slum locality in Mumbai on April 6, 2020. As the coronavirus pandemic seems poised for a surge in India, medical authorities said they have decided to test everyone with flu-like symptoms in all hot spots of the outbreak. (AP)

Four more test Covid19 positive in J&K, cases climb to 188

Health workers ask questions from a woman during a door-to-door surveillance in a red zone area for COVID-19, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Srinagar. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham