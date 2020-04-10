Nation Current Affairs 10 Apr 2020 Kerala tops with hig ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala tops with highest recovery, least mortality rate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Apr 10, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
While the global average recovery rate is 22.2 per cent, Kerala has a recovery rate of 27.17 per cent and only two deaths
Patient waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19, in Kochi.(PTI)
 Patient waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19, in Kochi.(PTI)

Kochi: With 27.17 per cent of recovery rate and only two deaths, Kerala now tops in the world in successfully controlling the virus transmission.

At the international level, the average recovery rate is 22.2 per cent while in India the rate is only 9.12 per cent.

 

Kerala, where the first coronavirus case was reported on January 30, were able to effectively contain the second wave of virus infection which began on March 8.

In Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states, the recovery rate is 9 per cent while Delhi has only 3.13 per cent recovery rate.

The Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a study on the low Covid mortality rate and high recovery rate in Kerala.

One fourth of the total infected patients have been cured, when one month is completed after the second wave of virus infection is reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kerala is 357 of whom 97 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospital. Currently, 258 persons are under treatment in various hospitals.

The recovery of 93 year old Thomas and his 88 year old wife from the deadly virus infection, the oldest survivors in the country, is a major achievement for the Kerala health authorities.

Recovery of all the eight foreign nationals, including seven UK tourists who were above 65 years old, also is an achievement.

The progression rate of the virus infection registered decline since April 2 and majority of the cases are being reported from three districts, Kasargod, the major hotspot, Malappuram and Kannur.  

There has been a considerable decrease in the number of persons under isolation. As of Thursday, 1,36,195 people are under observation among whom 723 are in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine.

The biggest one day surge in the number of cases was reported on March 27 when 39 persons tested positive for the killer virus of whom 34 were from Kasargod.

It is the effective resistance strategy including early identification system, contact tracing mechanism and strict surveillance which helped Kerala in controlling the virus transmission, according to medical experts.

...
Tags: global recovery rate, kerala leads, kerala model, maharashtra, mortality rate, kasargod, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Tracer bullet! Kerala police drone video with Ravi Shastri's commentary goes viral
Kerala launches study on asymptomatic Covid19 positives

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (AFP)

Lightining kills 10 in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Senior citizens in a queue in front of a bank waiting for the bank to open so that they can withdraw their pension. (Deccan Chronicle Photo)

NPS subscribers can partially withdraw money for covid treatment: Govt

Vehicles ply on a road during rain, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Telangana Cabinet to meet tomorrow to discuss Covid19 situation

Nagar Nigam workers sanitise area sealed to contain spread of coronavirus amid nationwide lockdown in Lucknow. PTI photo

Ramping up testing in UP can be lifesaver: Priyanka to Yogi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NPS subscribers can partially withdraw money for covid treatment: Govt

Hyderabad: Senior citizens in a queue in front of a bank waiting for the bank to open so that they can withdraw their pension. (Deccan Chronicle Photo)

Ramping up testing in UP can be lifesaver: Priyanka to Yogi

Nagar Nigam workers sanitise area sealed to contain spread of coronavirus amid nationwide lockdown in Lucknow. PTI photo

As coronavirus rages in Madhya Pradesh hobbled by low ventilator, ICU bed ratio

A man waits to be screened by medics for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown, at Jahangirabad locality in Bhopal. PTI photo

India ready to help world in fight against corona pandemic: PM Modi

Security guards wear a head gear in the shape of coronavirus. (PTI photo)

Now, they'll test everyone with a runny nose

Doctors interact with people in a slum locality in Mumbai on April 6, 2020. As the coronavirus pandemic seems poised for a surge in India, medical authorities said they have decided to test everyone with flu-like symptoms in all hot spots of the outbreak. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham