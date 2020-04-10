Kerala tops with highest recovery, least mortality rate

Patient waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19, in Kochi.(PTI)

Kochi: With 27.17 per cent of recovery rate and only two deaths, Kerala now tops in the world in successfully controlling the virus transmission.

At the international level, the average recovery rate is 22.2 per cent while in India the rate is only 9.12 per cent.

Kerala, where the first coronavirus case was reported on January 30, were able to effectively contain the second wave of virus infection which began on March 8.

In Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states, the recovery rate is 9 per cent while Delhi has only 3.13 per cent recovery rate.

The Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a study on the low Covid mortality rate and high recovery rate in Kerala.

One fourth of the total infected patients have been cured, when one month is completed after the second wave of virus infection is reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kerala is 357 of whom 97 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospital. Currently, 258 persons are under treatment in various hospitals.

The recovery of 93 year old Thomas and his 88 year old wife from the deadly virus infection, the oldest survivors in the country, is a major achievement for the Kerala health authorities.

Recovery of all the eight foreign nationals, including seven UK tourists who were above 65 years old, also is an achievement.

The progression rate of the virus infection registered decline since April 2 and majority of the cases are being reported from three districts, Kasargod, the major hotspot, Malappuram and Kannur.

There has been a considerable decrease in the number of persons under isolation. As of Thursday, 1,36,195 people are under observation among whom 723 are in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine.

The biggest one day surge in the number of cases was reported on March 27 when 39 persons tested positive for the killer virus of whom 34 were from Kasargod.

It is the effective resistance strategy including early identification system, contact tracing mechanism and strict surveillance which helped Kerala in controlling the virus transmission, according to medical experts.