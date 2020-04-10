Excrement and urine can carry coronavirus: ICMR

Hyderabad: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines to those who perform surgeries of the anal region to test stools for Covid-19 before operating, as stools are also a medium to carry the coronavirus.

Those using western toilets must close the lid and flush after using it as there are chances that due to pressure of water, droplets carrying the virus fall on the body.

This has been observed in cases of e-coli infections and hence guidelines have been issued that people must be careful, especially in hospital settings where there are suspected and positive patients around.

Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav, secretary, Indian Medical Association, Telangana branch, explains, “The cycle of virus shows that it is seen in urine and stools as the cases increase. Now that we have more cases, there is a likelihood of virus in stools too. For this reason, preventive measures have been issued by the ICMR. Surgeons have to now wear PPE when they are doing procedures in the anal region as the virus can spread through that too.”

ICMR has also taken feedback from doctors across the state and is gearing up to examine the sewage waste in major storm water drains to check for the presence of the virus. This is important as the quantity of virus will be an indication of exposing the population again to it.