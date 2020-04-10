Nation Current Affairs 10 Apr 2020 Covid-19: Telugu sta ...
Covid-19: Telugu states differ on continuation of lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Apr 10, 2020, 10:09 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Telangana CM KCR wants lockdown to continue; but AP CM Jagan wants lockdown lifted from non-affected areas
A policeman rides past a coronavirus themed trophy in Hyderabad to make people aware of the Covid19 pandemic. PTI Photo
 A policeman rides past a coronavirus themed trophy in Hyderabad to make people aware of the Covid19 pandemic. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: There is difference of opinion between the two Telugu states on continuation of lockdown beyond April 14.

Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana state and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh had conveyed their respective opinions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Wednesday’s video conference with CMs of various states.

 

Rao is firm on a complete lockdown for two weeks from April 14. The CMs of certain other states too expressed a similar opinion during their interaction with the Prime Minister.
But Mr Reddy wants continuation of lockdown only in areas where the threat of coronavirus is continuing.

In a video conference held by Mr Modi with leaders of various parties in Parliament, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy, a close associate of the chief minister, maintained that for the convenience of people, the lockdown should be lifted from those areas where coronavirus cases have not been registered. The MP maintained that lockdown should continue only in the coronavirus hotspots.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshava Rao reiterated Mr Chandrasekhar Rao’s opinion that the lockdown should continue for another two weeks.

In support of his stand, the YSRC MP pointed out that due to lockdown; all states in the country are losing huge revenues. Compared to other states, the situation in Andhra Pradesh is acute as at the time of bifurcation itself it had inherited a financial crisis. It will thus be very difficult for the state to manage if it continues to lose further revenues.

In normal conditions, Andhra Pradesh government earns Rs 165 crore as revenue per day. After the lockdown, the state has not been getting even a single rupee. Though the Centre released around Rs 3,000 crore for three weeks, the Jagan government had to borrow Rs 1,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India two days ago.

Meanwhile, APSRTC has started advance reservations for travel after April 14 in anticipation that lockout could be lifted.

