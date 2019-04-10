LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC dismisses bail plea of Lalu Prasad Yadav in multi-crore fodder scam cases

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi said it is not inclined to enlarge Yadav on bail in the cases.
The bench rejected Yadav's arguments that he has been in jail for 24 months, saying in comparison to the 14-year sentence awarded to him, 24 months was nothing. (Photo: File)
 The bench rejected Yadav's arguments that he has been in jail for 24 months, saying in comparison to the 14-year sentence awarded to him, 24 months was nothing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in multi-crore fodder scam cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi said it is not inclined to enlarge Yadav on bail in the cases. The bench rejected Yadav's arguments that he has been in jail for 24 months, saying in comparison to the 14-year sentence awarded to him 24 months was nothing. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Yadav, said there were no recoveries and no demand and the only major offence under which he was convicted was conspiracy.

 

The bench said merits of the case will be decided by the high court. "At present, we are only hearing the bail appeal," it said.

The CBI had yesterday vehemently opposed in the apex court the bail plea of Yadav, saying the ailing leader suddenly claimed to be "fully fit" to undertake political activities in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav, who has been in hospital instead of jail for last over eight months, had sought bail on medical grounds and for leading his party simultaneously, the CBI had said while arguing that granting of bail to him would set "very wrong precedent" in cases involving "serious corruption in high offices".

Accusing Yadav of undertaking political activities from a hospital in Ranchi, the probe agency had said: "Simultaneous raising of pleas for bail on medical grounds and bail to guide the party and to carry out all essential responsibilities as a party president in ensuing Lok Sabha election are mutually contradictory and manifests that in the garb of bail on medical ground the petitioner in essence wants to pursue his political activities which is impermissible in law."

The agency, in its response filed to Yadav's bail plea, had referred to the high-profile political leaders who have visited him in hospital in last few months including Ahmed Patel, D Raja, Derek O' Brien, Sharad Yadav and Hemant Soren. The convicted person occupied the constitutional office of the Chief Minister of one of the largest states in the country and has been held guilty of "misappropriation of Rs 75.48 crores in four fodder scam cases" and is still undergoing trial in two cases for misappropriation of Rs 139.45 crore, it had said, adding Yadav may influence the trial in the two pending cases. The RJD chief, lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, had challenged the January 10 verdict of the Jharkhand High Court dismissing his bail plea.

The three cases in which Prasad has been convicted are related to the over-Rs 900-crore fodder scam, which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in the early 1990s, when Jharkhand was part of Bihar. The RJD was in power in Bihar with Prasad as the chief minister when the scam had allegedly taken place. In the high court, the RJD supremo cited old age and poor health for grant of bail.

Yadav (71) said he was suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments and that he had already obtained bail in one of the fodder scam cases. He has been convicted for fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Deoghar, Dumka and two Chaibasa treasuries situated in Jharkhand.

He is currently facing trial in another fodder scam case pertaining to the Doranda treasury and has been undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Ranchi for the last few months.

...
Tags: supreme court, rjd, lalu yadav, fodder scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: file)

EC stops release of PM Narendra Modi biopic till 2019 LS polls are over

The Congress was 'ignoring' the Thakor Sena while taking important decisions, including selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File/Facebook)

Thakor Sena asks Alpesh to resign from Congress in 24 hours

Sharad Pawar said Modi criticises Jawaharlal Nehru, but it was the former prime minister who brought industries to the country after Independence. (Photo: PTI)

Modi slams Oppn, but doesn't give account of his govt: Sharad Pawar

Patnaik conveyed his best wishes and sincere prayers on behalf of the people of Odisha. (Image: File)

Naveen Patnaik wishes speedy recovery to Dalai Lama



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's on-set video from 'Chhapaak' gets leaked; watch

Screengrab from a leaked video of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Chhapaak. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dhoni sleeps at Chennai Airport

The former India skipper can be seen sleeping on the floors of Chennai airport. (Photo: MS Dhoni Twitter)
 

US woman's all organs, except heart, placed on wrong side; managed to live upto 99

Rose Marie Bentley was an avid swimmer, raised five kids, helped her husband run a feed store, and lived to the ripe age of 99. (Photo: AP)
 

Land Rover launches locally assembled Range Rover Velar; priced at Rs 72.47 lakh

Land Rover is offering the option of choosing between a petrol and diesel engine at an identical price point.
 

Virgin Galactic's first test passenger gets commercial astronaut wings

Commercial human space flight is now a reality.
 

Shahid Kapoor lost this much kilos for 'Kabir Singh'; find out

Shahid Kapoor in the still from Kabir Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I-T dept seeks legal action against Kumaraswamy, dy CM for intimidating officers

The BJP accused the chief minister of leaking the information about the raids beforehand, thereby violating the oath of secrecy taken at the time of assuming office. (Photo: File)

Rafale: SC allows use of leaked papers as evidence, rejects govt objection

The top court said review petitions against its December 14 verdict dismissing all petitions against procurement of Rafale jets will be decided on merits. (Photo: File)

#MeToo: Priya Ramani pleads 'not guilty' in defamation case by MJ Akbar

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. (File Photo)

SC to declare today if ‘privileged’ Rafale papers can be used as evidence

On March 14, the apex court had reserved verdict on the preliminary objections raised by the Centre on admissibility of privileged documents. (Representational image)

Jet Airways CEO served legal notice by pilots over salary delay

According to reports, Jet Airways has a debt of more than Rs 8,500 crore besides unpaid dues to aircraft lessors, employees and suppliers. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham