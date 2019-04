MeToo: Priya Ramani pleads not guilty in defamation case by M J Akbar

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. (File Photo)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday framed defamation charge against journalist Priya Ramani in a case filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Ramani, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

On February 25, the Patiala House court granted bail to Ramani on a surety of Rs10,000.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Nearly 20 women have accused Akbar of sexual misconduct.

The court listed the matter for hearing on May 4 and also granted permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance.