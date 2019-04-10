Indian Army troops to remain on high alert in wake of Indo-Pak tensions

The Army commanders also discussed the ongoing operations along the Pakistan border in the wake of simmering India-Pakistan tensions. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Top Indian Army commanders have decided that in view of tensions with Pakistan, the armed forces cannot lower their guard and troop readiness levels will remain as they are at the moment, Defence sources said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during the ongoing biannual Army Commanders’ Conference being held in New Delhi.

The Army commanders also discussed the ongoing operations along the Pakistan border in the wake of simmering India-Pakistan tensions.

The conference began on April 8.

"Indian Army is committed to peaceful security environment. We shall holistically address emerging threats, challenges and ensure no room for terror. Readiness, tri-services synergy, military diplomacy, joint exercises have created capacity and environment," Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat said while addressing the conference.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa also addressed the meet on Wednesday.

"He (Air Chief Marshal) conveyed the vision and high credibility of the Indian Air Force missions and ideas for synergised application," a statement released by the Army said.

The conference assumes significance in the wake of tensions at the Line of Control.

Indian Army is believed to have pounded Pakistani Army positions and terror infrastructure situated inside the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir with heavy artillery firing.

The action by the Indian Army forced the Pakistani Army to admit that three of its soldiers were killed, a rare case because it (Pakistani Army) is notoriously infamous for hiding its casualties.