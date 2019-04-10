LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 10 Apr 2019 I-T raids: Rs 30 cro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

I-T raids: Rs 30 crore unearthed from premises of MP CM Kamal Nath's aides

ANI
Published Apr 10, 2019, 8:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2019, 8:44 pm IST
Praveen Kakkar’s son Salil Kakkar was picked up on April 8 by the I-T sleuths for interrogation.
Praveen Kakkar, chief minister Kamala Nath's officer on special duty. (Image: ANI)
 Praveen Kakkar, chief minister Kamala Nath's officer on special duty. (Image: ANI)

Indore: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it unearthed unaccounted cash worth Rs 30 crore from the premises of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Praveen Kakkar, nephew Ratul Puri and associated companies.

Search operations which had started on April 7 at as many as 52 locations including Delhi NCR, Bhopal, Indore and Goa are continuing and are likely to conclude within two to three days, confirmed the Income Tax (IT) officials.

 

On April 7 morning, I-T officials carried out raids at the residences of Praveen Kakkar, in Indore and former advisor R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Praveen Kakkar’s son Salil Kakkar was picked up on April 8 by the I-T sleuths for interrogation, while I-T raids continued at various locations across the country including the residence of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Praveen Kakkar, who had got most of his companies registered in the name of his son Salil.

Apart from Kakkar, the I-T officials had also raided the offices of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd, Amira Group, and Moser Bayer.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's nephew Ratul Puri is the chairman of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd.

A large amount of cash was recovered during the raid at residential premises of Prateek Joshi in Bhopal.

...
Tags: kamal nath, income tax department, praveen kakkar
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Latest From Nation

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Andhra people have no trust in K Chandrasekhar Rao: Congress

RJD chief Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav writes letter to public ‘to save democracy’

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Anti-incumbency will defeat Telugu Desam: BJP

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court rejects bail for Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar turns up heat in this summer season; see pics

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Shocking: 4 live bees found inside Taiwanese woman's eye

This incident has been termed as ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Youtube Screen Grab)
 

Colombian football rocked by allegations girls were sexually abused

Carolina Rozo, 38, disclosed she had fallen into depression after she was personally targeted by an alleged sexual predator, the coach of the women's Under-17 team, Didier Luna. (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump campaign clip taken down by Twitter after Warner Bros complaint

The video in Trump's tweet, captioned as "Make America Great Again", has now been replaced by a message. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli, Mandhana named as ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’

Kohli, who scored only 134 runs during India’s previous tour of England in 2014, amassed 593 runs in his side’s five-test series last year at an average of over 59 to book his place on the list. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala girl rides horse to school for 'special' reason; video goes viral

The teen recently took social media by storm after a video of her riding a horse in a school uniform went viral. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Army troops to remain on high alert in wake of Indo-Pak tensions

The Army commanders also discussed the ongoing operations along the Pakistan border in the wake of simmering India-Pakistan tensions. (Image: ANI)

EC order restraining Modi biopic also applies to NaMo TV

The Election Commission order banning the screening of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applies to NaMo TV. (Image: File)

Separatists call for strike against first phase of polling in Kashmir

Separatists have called for a strike on Thursday to protest against the polling for first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir (Image: File)

10 workers buried alive under mound of mud in Telangana

The incident occurred today afternoon when a huge quantity of mud fell on workers at the worksite following which they were buried alive. (Representational Image | AP)

Kerala girl rides horse to school for 'special' reason; video goes viral

The teen recently took social media by storm after a video of her riding a horse in a school uniform went viral. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham