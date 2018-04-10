Yogi government installs saffron statue of Dr BR Ambedkar

Lucknow: After adding 'Ramji' to the name of Dr B R Ambedkar, the BJP has now installed a statue of the Dalit ideologue, painted in a saffron coat.

The statue has been installed in Badaun district and has become a subject of controversy.

According to reports, a statue of Dr Ambedkar was vandalised on Friday night in Dugraiyya village in the district and the district officials promised to replace the statue.

The administration arranged for an Ambedkar statue from Agra and installed it on Sunday. The statue left many surprised since it was painted saffron instead of blue.

Samajwadi Party MLA and party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said the government was now adding a saffron touch to even Dalit ideologues which was shameful.

“The government is busy indulging in politics of colour. They are busy painting buildings, boundaries, parks and so on in saffron colour. Now they are getting exposed by changing the colour of Ambedkar statue to saffron. This is not going to help them and people will know their intentions better now,” he said.

Recently the Yogi government had issued orders to change the name of Ambedkar as Bhimrao ‘Ramji’ Ambedkar in all government records.