search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  it would take something special for the two-time winners CSK to stop KKR. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Hosts made comeback, pressure on Kolkata
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Search on for 35-yr-old anthropologist, Atreyee Majumder, missing for week

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2018, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 8:31 pm IST
Atreyee Majumder, has been missing since April 4, the day she arrived in Bengaluru.
Police said Atreyee Majumder was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. (Twitter Screengrab)
 Police said Atreyee Majumder was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. (Twitter Screengrab)

Bengaluru: A resident of Bellandur in Bengaluru, Atreyee Majumder, has been missing for nearly a week and her friends and colleagues are desperately looking for her using a google spreadsheet to coordinate a massive search.

35-year-old anthropologist, Atreyee, has been missing since April 4 (Wednesday), the day she arrived in Bengaluru from Canada. She is currently pursuing a post doctoral (PhD) fellowship in Toronto.  

 

She was received by her parents who took her to their home in Bengaluru. Her parents said she slept in her room till 9 pm on April 4 and then stepped out with her handbag. She never returned.

The police said she was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur.

"She stayed at Novotel hotel on 4 April, and her last known location was at the Marriot hotel where CCTV footage shows she checked out on 6 April. It also showed that she was alone and no one was with her," reports quoted Sadiq Pasha, inspector at Marthahalli police station who is investigating the case, saying.

Atreyee left her phone behind and only took her passport and handbag with cash.

Atreyee studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and at Yale. She has been in Toronto for her post-doctoral research.

According to reports, a day before her disappearance, Atreyee had not responded to calls from her parents. When she finally got back a day later, she said she had arrived in New Delhi. She was asked by her father to fly straight away to Bengaluru.

Her family and friends have shared her photos on social media, hoping to get some information about her location. Pamphlets are also being distributed and the police are searching hospitals and hotels.

The message on social media read: Dr Atreyee Majumder, Ph.D., (35) has been missing since she was seen last at the Marriott at Bellandur in Bengaluru on April 6. She is short (5 feet 0 inch) and thin, and speaks English, Hindi, and Bengali. If you see her, please call 9448290990 or 9845261515.

Tags: woman missing, bengaluru woman missing, atreyee majumder
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how coffee can help you lose weight

Your daily cup of coffee can help boost your metabolic rate, by stimulating thermogenesis, helping you, in turn, to burn more fat. (Photo: Pexels)
 

LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Hosts made comeback, pressure on Kolkata

it would take something special for the two-time winners CSK to stop KKR. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Shocking: Jealous wife rips husband's scrotum

Sue dug her fingernails in and ripped the right side of his scrotum leaving the man with a laceration.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian woman embalmed alive by mistake, dies in agony

The woman had been in hospital in her home city of Ulyanovsk in Russia for routine surgery and shockingly was given a drip normally infused into the veins of the dead to prevent decomposition.
 

2018 Asia Cup to be shifted to UAE after India's refusal to host Pakistan

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ACC will be held in Lahore few days before the Asia Cup and the presidentship of the ACC will be taken over by Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan files court case against cricketer

Hasin Jahan had earlier filed a complaint against Mohammed Shami at the Lalbazar police station following which he was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 498A which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aircel-Maxis case: Enforcement Directorate questions Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram was questioned in connection with the Aircel Maxis money laundering case. (Photo: File)

Railway tender case: CBI questions Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

Oposition parties in Bihar including the Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha accused the ruling NDA of using the central agencies to harass Lalu Yadav's family. (Photo: File)

Kathua rape-murder case: Cops file FIR against lawyers for obstructing chargesheet

A group of lawyers had tried to prevent police from filing a chargesheet against seven accused in alleged rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomad girl in a court in Kathua district on Monday. (Photo: Agencies)

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar does not violate right to privacy: UIDAI to SC

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar was intended to prevent income tax evasion, accumulation, circulation and use of black money and money laundering by imposing a requirement by law for linking Aadhaar for opening bank accounts. (Photo: File)

Modi, Amit Shah to fast on Thursday as BJP protests parliament disruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will observe a day-long fast on Thursday April 12, over disruptions during Budget session of parliament. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham