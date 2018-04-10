Accident plan to kill me: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh alleges murder attempt after he had a narrow escape in a road accident on a highway about 30 km from Beed district of Maharashtra on Sunday night.

The MLA was enroute to the city after a meeting when a lorry, approaching from the front, dashed into a Safari car, identical to the one carrying him, and injured as many as four persons.

It seemed like the lorry was coming straight for us, whether this ‘accident’ was intentional or not is yet to be known, said Mr Singh, adding that the person driving his car saw the lorry approaching and steered the vehicle aside, causing it to collide into the one behind his car. The local police nabbed the lorry cleaner after the driver fled the scene post the mishap.

“The meeting went off hassle-free and while we were returning to the city, after around 30 kms, a lorry approached us. Waheguruji, who was driving the car I was in, steered the car off the road, leaving the car behind us, also a safari, to collude with the oncoming lorry. Maharashtra police arrived on the spot and investigated the scene” said the MLA Raja Singh, adding that his enemies cannot do anything to a man who is blessed by the lord.

According to sources, the lorry driver was allegedly drunk and rammed into the car. According to local police, the vehicle was owned by one Rahul Mote’s brother, who is currently absconding. “On Sunday night, as the MLA was returning to the city from Maharashtra, the lorry dashed the Safari car behind his vehicle, injuring the inmates, including a lady, who was admitted in Solapur hospital” said the police official from Osmanabad control room. Sources said that the lorry cleaner was detained with the police and no case was booked against him.