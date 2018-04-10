search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PNB scam: CBI moves plea to attach Nirav Modi's UK bank account

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
CBI counsel Om Prakash told the court that Modi's Barclays bank account in the UK had about Rs 12 crore and over Rs 80,000.
Nirav Modi and his jeweller uncle, Mehul Choksi, are accused of defrauding the PNB to the tune of around Rs 12,700 crore. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Nirav Modi and his jeweller uncle, Mehul Choksi, are accused of defrauding the PNB to the tune of around Rs 12,700 crore. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai:  A special CBI court in Mumbai on Monday issued a judicial request to be sent to the UK after the central probe agency moved a petition, seeking to attach a bank account of beleaguered diamond trader Nirav Modi, a key accused in the Rs 12,700-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

CBI counsel Om Prakash told the court that Modi's Barclays bank account in the UK had about 12,79,517 pounds (about Rs 12 crore) and USD 1,244 (over Rs 80,000).

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said its probe had revealed that the bank wanted to terminate its relationship with the Nirav Modi Ltd and was set to pay the money back to the billionaire diamantaire.

Om Prakash said the agency believed the money in the account was proceeds of crime. After hearing the agency's plea to attach the account, special CBI court judge SR Tamboli allowed it and issued a Letter Rogatory (LR) to the UK.

A judicial request, also known as a Letter Rogatory, is issued by courts on the request of an investigating agency when it wants information from another country.

Once a court issues such a request, it is delivered, through diplomatic channels, to the competent court in that country, from where the agency seeks information.

Modi and his jeweller uncle, Mehul Choksi, are accused of defrauding the PNB to the tune of around Rs 12,700 crore.

The CBI has arrested 19 people so far in connection with the fraud. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting an independent probe into the scam.

It is alleged that LoUs (letters of undertaking) and LCs (letters of credit) worth close to USD 2 billion were issued fraudulently to the companies of the uncle-nephew duo from the PNB's Brady House branch in south Mumbai through SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) messages.

Several bank employees have been booked for collusion in the case, CBI and ED officials have said.

A LoU is a guarantee which is given by an issuing bank to the Indian banks that have branches abroad to grant a short-term credit to the applicant. In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit-giving bank, along with interest.

Both Choksi and Modi have been booked in two cases each related to the bank fraud, which came to light in February. The uncle-nephew duo had fled the country in the first week of January, days before the PNB detected the fraud.

The government has claimed to have tracked Modi in Hong Kong. It has sent a request to Hong Kong for the diamond trader's provisional arrest.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb fraud case, mehul choksi, cbi, punjab national bank fraud
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man suffers 'thunderclap' headaches after eating world's hottest chilli

The 34-year-old man's symptoms began with dry heaves immediately after participation in a hot pepper contest where he ate one Carolina Reaper. (Photo: Wikimedia)
 

Hello OnePlus 6 — leaks leave nothing to the imagination

The OnePlus 6 is shown flaunting a narrow-bezel display with the infamous display notch sitting on the top.
 

Are you charging your smartphone the right way? Think again!

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

Blow for Mumbai Indians as injured Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL 2018

"It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL," said the Australian team physiotherapist David Beakley said follow-up scans showed Cummins had bone oedema in his vertebrae. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple goes green, embraces clean energy sources for its offices, stores

Renewable energy projects that provide power to Apple facilities range from large wind farms in the United States to clusters of hundreds of rooftop solar systems in Japan and Singapore.
 

Pretty Vile Girl is desi, racy and pacey, says debut author Rickie Khosla

I have written it to be a compulsive page turner, and I do hope that I have succeeded in doing that, reveals author Rickie Khosla.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unnao rape row: Brother of BJP MLA arrested over death of victim’s father

An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala 'love jihad': Hadiya has absolute autonomy over her person, rules SC

Referring to Hadiya's father contentions, the top court said he may feel there was 'enormous transgression' of his right to protect the interest of his daughter but his viewpoint cannot be allowed to curtail her fundamental rights. (Photo: File)

SC appointment on impression, not performance, says J Chelameswar

Justice Chelameswar said the one responsible for the selection process must put

J&K: 2 Army jawans killed in Pak indiscriminate firing in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Sunderbani sector along the LoC on Monday night. (Photo: File/PTI)

17 labourers dead, 15 injured as truck overturns on Mumbai-B'luru highway

The truck, carrying construction labourers from Bijapur district in Karnataka, was going towards Pune when it met with the accident around 4.30 am on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Satara's Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham