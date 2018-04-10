Modi, Amit Shah to fast on Thursday as BJP protests parliament disruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will observe a day-long fast on Thursday April 12, over disruptions during Budget session of parliament. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work on Thursday while he keeps a day-long fast along with other BJP MPs in protest against disruptions in parliament. BJP national president Amit Shah will also join the protest, but he will be in Karnataka, where the campaign is on in full swing for the upcoming assembly elections.

Amit Shah will sit on 'dharna' (demonstration) in Karnataka's Hubballi on April 12, over disruptions during Budget session.

The BJP has blamed the Congress and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the disruptions that meant that the budget session of parliament was a lost cause.

"The Prime Minister will work in his office but will not eat," NDTV quoted a BJP leader saying.

BJP lawmakers from across the nation will join the fast in what is being seen as an attempt to turn the tables on the Congress, a day after it held a symbolic fast at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the opposition of doing divisive politics and announced that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament, for which he blamed the Congress.

With opposition parties targeting the government over Dalit protests, PM Modi said BJP MPs and other leaders will spend a night between April 14 and May 5 in over 20,844 villages with over 50 per cent population of scheduled castes and tribes to inform the masses about the Centre's various measures aimed at their welfare.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi led a Congress fast at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat to highlight communal harmony and what the party called the government's failure to control violence during Dalit protests.