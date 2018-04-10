Indigo offloads doctor after he complains about mosquitoes

Lucknow: Dr Saurabh Rai, a prominent heart surgeon from Bengaluru, was forcibly offloaded from the Indigo flight 6E 541 at the Lucknow Airport on Monday evening after he complained of mosquitoes on the aircraft.

Fellow passengers claimed that Dr Rai was manhandled by the staff members and forced to offload the plane after boarding it on seat no 22 C. He was asked to take another flight for Bengaluru.

The staff and security men did not even allow Dr Rai any bus or car service to take him back to the airport lounge. The Indigo staff at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow refused to talk about the incident but their tweets on social media (@IndiGo6E), however, claimed that Dr Saurabh Rai was offloaded from 6E541 for ‘unruly’ behavior.

“Dr Rai had initially expressed concern s regarding mosquitoes on board. Before his concern could be addressed, he became aggressive and used threatening language, including the word ‘hijack’. He also attempted to instigate other passengers to damage the aircraft,” said an internal tweet.