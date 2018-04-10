search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt introduces 'Independent' gender category for transgenders getting PAN card

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 3:41 pm IST
Until now, only male and female gender categories were available to be chosen on the PAN application form.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes or CBDT, which frames policy for the department, issued a notification on Monday that provides a new tick box for the transgenders to apply for the PAN. (Photo: File)
 The Central Board of Direct Taxes or CBDT, which frames policy for the department, issued a notification on Monday that provides a new tick box for the transgenders to apply for the PAN. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government has amended Income Tax rules that will now allow transgenders to be recognised as an independent category of applicants for obtaining a Permanent Account Number (PAN) for their tax-related transactions.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes or CBDT, which frames policy for the department, issued a notification on Monday that provides a new tick box for the transgenders to apply for the PAN.

 

The notification, issued under sections 139A and 295 of the Income Tax Act, specifies the new application process for obtaining a PAN number by an individual.

Until now, only male and female gender categories were available to be chosen on the PAN application form.

A senior official said the notification amending the tax rules was brought out in view of some representations received by the CBDT in this context.

"Individuals from the transgender community were facing hassles in obtaining a PAN card and this problem was further magnified as Aadhaar had the third gender category but not PAN.

"Hence, the transgenders were not able to link their PAN with their Aadhaar due to this anomaly," the official said.

The amendment will now be reflected in Form 49A (PAN application form for Indian citizens) and 49AA (PAN application form for individuals not a citizen of India), the official added.

PAN is a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number allotted by the Income Tax department to individuals and entities.

The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

As per updated data till March 5, over 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crore, have been linked with Aadhaar. The deadline to link these two has been extended recently till June 30 by the CBDT.

Tags: permanent account number, transgenders, central board of direct taxes, income tax act, aadhaar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

At 112, Japanese confirmed as world's oldest living man

He has seven brothers and one sister who live nearby in the town of Ashoro on Hokkaido. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rats are 68 per cent better at sniffing out tuberculosis than swab tests

Mgode said the findings show the current treatment and testing methods are woefully underdeveloped.
 

Relaxing amid cerulean waves at ‘The Mini Maldives’

15 Telunas beach resort villas branch out on stilts over the water, resembling a local water village or kampung.
 

New study warns a bad night's sleep could increase risk of Alzheimer's disease

New study warns a bad night's sleep could increase risk of Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Man suffers 'thunderclap' headaches after eating world's hottest chilli

The 34-year-old man's symptoms began with dry heaves immediately after participation in a hot pepper contest where he ate one Carolina Reaper. (Photo: Wikimedia)
 

Hello OnePlus 6 — leaks leave nothing to the imagination

The OnePlus 6 is shown flaunting a narrow-bezel display with the infamous display notch sitting on the top.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Forensic test says Indrani had overdose of anti-depressant drug: Hospital

Indrani Mukerjea, 46, was on Friday admitted to the state-run hospital where she was brought in a 'semi-conscious' condition from her prison cell at the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Ryan school murder: Court gives CBI time to file 2nd chargesheet

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) had on December 20 in 2017, held that the teenager would be tried as an adult and directed that he be produced before the Gurgaon Sessions Court. (Photo: File)

No buyers for Air India? After IndiGo, Jet Airways says 'not participating' in bid

Once country's monopoly airline, Air India has slowly lost market share to new low-cost private players in one of the world's fastest-growing airline markets. (Photo: File | AP)

Wait pays off: Army to finally get bulletproof jackets, Govt inks Rs 639 Cr contract

The new bulletproof jackets will provide '360 degree protection' to the soldier in combat, including from hard 'steel core' bullets. (Photo: File | AP)

BSP repaints saffron BR Ambedkar statue in UP to blue

BR Ambedkar saffron statue in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun was painted blue allegedly by BSP leader Himendra Gautam. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham