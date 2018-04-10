IG Rajvardhan Sinha to probe ill-health of Indrani Mukerjea

Mumbai: A day after Indrani Mukerjea — a key accused in the April 2012 Sheena Bora murder case who is lodged at Byculla’s women’s prison — was rushed to JJ Hospital in a drowsy state, state prison officials ordered an internal inquiry to find out the cause of her ill health.

The probe will be conducted by Rajvardhan Sinha, inspector general (prisons). It is still unclear if her condition was the result of a drug overdose, said prison officials.

At the prison, the jail staff administers her medications for depression, hypertension and clotting of blood. Prison officials said the drug overdose angle is not yet confirmed. “We have not been informed of any overdose of medicines by the hospital,” they said.