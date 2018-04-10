search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

IG Rajvardhan Sinha to probe ill-health of Indrani Mukerjea

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2018, 2:04 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 2:04 am IST
It is still unclear if her condition was the result of a drug overdose, said prison officials.
Indrani Mukerjea
 Indrani Mukerjea

Mumbai: A day after Indrani Mukerjea — a key accused in the April 2012 Sheena Bora murder case who is lodged at Byculla’s women’s prison — was rushed to JJ Hospital in a drowsy state, state prison officials ordered an internal inquiry to find out the cause of her ill health. 

The probe will be conducted by Rajvardhan Sinha, inspector general (prisons). It is still unclear if her condition was the result of a drug overdose, said prison officials.

 

At the prison, the jail staff administers her medications for depression, hypertension and clotting of blood. Prison officials said the drug overdose angle is not yet confirmed. “We have not been informed of any overdose of medicines by the hospital,” they said.  

Tags: sheena bora murder case, indrani mukerjea, jj hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pretty Vile Girl is desi, racy and pacey, says debut author Rickie Khosla

I have written it to be a compulsive page turner, and I do hope that I have succeeded in doing that, reveals author Rickie Khosla.
 

(PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus unveiled

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a glass and aluminium design with Retina HD display.
 

Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red edition launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red special edition.
 

Royal countdown begins: Kate and William won't know baby's gender until birth

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't know whether they are having a boy or a girl until the baby is delivered. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube collecting children’s data, claims consumer groups

The group is demanding Google to change the process of managing content for younger audiences and apparently wants to sue YouTube for allegedly profiting off by children's viewing habits.
 

There was something out there: Buzz Aldrin confirms encounter with alien life

The Institute of BioAcoustic Biology conducted an analysis of the astronauts' voice patterns as they spoke about their encounters. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBD shines, but law & order a challenge

Shanthinagar

No surgery for now, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley returns home after dialysis

AIIMS sources, however, said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is under observation. (Photo: File)

9 booked over shooting of TV journalist in his Ghaziabad residence

Anuj Chaudhary who is a journalist with Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel. (Photo: Facebook)

NIA puts Pak diplomat Amir Zubai Siddique on 'wanted' list, seeks Interpol notice

A document from the National Investigation Agency which accuses Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique of conspiracy and terrorism. (Screengrab from NIA website)

Ranveer Singh to be awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018

Ranveer Singh has not only received incredible acclaim for his portrayal of the merciless Alauddin Khilji but he has also delivered outstanding box office collections as he recorded his first ever 300 crore blockbuster. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham