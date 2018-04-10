search on deccanchronicle.com
17 labourers dead, 15 injured as truck overturns on Mumbai-B'luru highway

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 10:17 am IST
The driver apparently lost control over the wheels at an accident-prone stop near Khambatki ghat.
The truck, carrying construction labourers from Bijapur district in Karnataka, was going towards Pune when it met with the accident around 4.30 am on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Satara's Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Mumbai: At least 17 labourers were killed and 15 others injured when a speeding truck overturned in western Maharashtra's Satara district in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.

The truck, carrying construction labourers from Bijapur district in Karnataka, was going towards Pune when it met with the accident around 4.30 am on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway passing through the district, around 250 km from Mumbai, Satara's Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil said.

 

The driver apparently lost control over the wheels at an accident-prone stop near Khambatki ghat.

As a result, the vehicle rammed into a barricade and then overturned, he said.

At least 17 labourers died on the spot, while 15 others sustained injuries, he said.

On being informed, the Khandala police rushed to the spot and took all the victims to a nearby hospital, he said.

The police were trying to ascertain the exact reason of the accident, the official said, adding that they suspect the accident occurred due to the driver's lack of concentration as he had been constantly driving and was deprived of sleep.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and the process to identify the deceased was on, the police added. 

Tags: accident, truck accident, mumbai-bengaluru highway
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




