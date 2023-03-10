KCR inspects works at Secretariat, announces April 30 inauguration

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that the new Secretariat would be inaugurated on April 30, the Telangana Martyrs Memorial on June 1 and 125-ft tall statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on April 14.

He made the announcement at the BRS Legislative Party meeting. He also inspected the progress of works of the Integrated Telangana Secretariat Complex, Telangana Martyrs Memorial and 125-ft tall statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Accompanied by ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Koppula Eshwar, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and senior officials, he inspected the premises for nearly four hours.

The Chief Minister’s inspection saw him closely examine the works, including the elevation, fountains, green lawns and masonry works, which are in the final stages, the main entrance and the wood carving done in Bihar, and the CM’s chamber, CMO and their furniture in the sixth floor.

He expressed satisfaction at the execution of the works and appreciated the gold bordering on the white walls and marble flooring, which is in sync with the wall colours. He examined the wide corridors and complimented the officials for the ventilation in the building.

He also visited the Chief Secretary's chambers, conference hall, waiting halls for visitors and facilities; collectors’ conference hall, GAD protocol officials’ chambers and waiting lounges for elected public representatives and VIPs before winding up with an inspection of the parking area from the southern end, road works within and outside the complex.

His last inspection was on January 25.

Chandrashekar Rao later went to inspect the Ambedkar statue coming up adjacent to the Secretariat. After inspecting the works on the first floor, he checked the auditorium, fountain and landscaping works. He later visited the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial, adjacent to Lumbini Park where he inspected the auditorium, laser show facility, ramps and parking facilities.