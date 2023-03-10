  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Mar 2023 KCR inspects works a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR inspects works at Secretariat, announces April 30 inauguration

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 10, 2023, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2023, 1:08 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inspecting progress of works at Secretariat. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inspecting progress of works at Secretariat. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that the new Secretariat would be inaugurated on April 30, the Telangana Martyrs Memorial on June 1 and 125-ft tall statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on April 14.

He made the announcement at the BRS Legislative Party meeting. He also inspected the progress of works of the Integrated Telangana Secretariat Complex, Telangana Martyrs Memorial and 125-ft tall statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Accompanied by ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Koppula Eshwar, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and senior officials, he inspected the premises for nearly four hours.

The Chief Minister’s inspection saw him closely examine the works, including the elevation, fountains, green lawns and masonry works, which are in the final stages, the main entrance and the wood carving done in Bihar, and the CM’s chamber, CMO and their furniture in the sixth floor.

He expressed satisfaction at the execution of the works and appreciated the gold bordering on the white walls and marble flooring, which is in sync with the wall colours. He examined the wide corridors and complimented the officials for the ventilation in the building.

He also visited the Chief Secretary's chambers, conference hall, waiting halls for visitors and facilities; collectors’ conference hall, GAD protocol officials’ chambers and waiting lounges for elected public representatives and VIPs before winding up with an inspection of the parking area from the southern end, road works within and outside the complex.

His last inspection was on January 25.

Chandrashekar Rao later went to inspect the Ambedkar statue coming up adjacent to the Secretariat.  After inspecting the works on the first floor, he checked the auditorium, fountain and landscaping works.  He later visited the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial, adjacent to Lumbini Park where he inspected the auditorium, laser show facility, ramps and parking facilities.

...
Tags: new secretariat complex, telangana martyrs memorial, telangana secretariat complex, dr b.r. ambedkar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Lt Gen. Varma, the Senior Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME, interacted with the Agniveers who are passing out after their basic military training (BMT) on Saturday. He also spoke with the new batch of Agniveers who joined earlier this month. — By Arrangement

Lt Gen Tumul Varma Interacts with Agniveers at 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twitter)

Auditor Buchi Babu confirms Kavitha involvement in delhi liquor scam, ED

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy. — DC file photo

YSRC on high decibel campaign for MLC polls

Bandi Sanjay said “KCR is now visibly afraid and there is no question of letting his family, steeped in corruption, go free. The BRS has just a few more months left and after that it will be BJP that will come to power in Telangana.”

BRS meet resembled a gathering at funeral: Bandi



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Muslim group from Bengaluru to stage drama on Mahabharata

The drama is organised under the banner Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Kala Vrunda, Halenahalli. (Photo By Arrangement)

India reports first H3N2 deaths, one each from Karnataka, Haryana: Govt

The ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal influenza, according to a statement. (Photo: AFP)

Meghalaya's Sangma, Nagaland's Rio take oath of office as chief ministers

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima. (Photo: PTI)

Democracy reached J&K grassroots: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

Ambani family (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->