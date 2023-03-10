First CISF Raising Day putside Delhi to be held in Hakimpet

ADG (APS) Gyanender Singh Malik, ADG (North) Piyush Anand, ADG (South) jagbir Singh, NISA director.K. Sunil Emmanuel address the annual press conference curtain raiser on the occasion of 54th CISF Raising day Parade at CISF National Industrial Security Academy Hakimpet on Friday. (DC)

Hyderabad: For the first time in its history, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be holding the Raising Day celebrations outside the National Capital Region (NCR) in the city at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), an elite training facility of the CISF, at Hakimpet on March 12.

Union home minister Amit Shah will take part in the 54th Raising Day parade, which will feature demonstrations by specialised wings of the CISF from all units across the country and contingencies.

The Special Tactics and Training Wing (STTW) of the CISF will simulate how its soldiers would respond in the event of a Maoist attack. Further, 172 women commandos of the CISF will perform kalaripayattu, a combative martial art from Kerala, as well as other impressive demonstrations of their firefighting skills.

Speaking to the media at the curtain raiser on Friday, CISF additional director general (North) Piyush Anand stated that because the CISF is a pan-India force, the government of India required that the Raising Day parade be held across the country on a rotational basis so that people from all over the country could witness the celebrations.

It was decided that the Raising Day Parade will be held at NISA because it is the centre of excellence for CISF. Additional DG (South) Jagbir Singh, Additional DG (Airport Security) Gyanender Singh Malik, NISA director K. Sunil Emmanuel, Dr. Anil Pandey, DIG and PRO were among those who addressed the media.

According to CISF authorities, their unit was involved in various fire-fighting situations, and the top objective was to avert fire disasters. From April 2022 to January 2023, the CISF saved 18 lives in fires and secured property worth `137.88 crore. In addition to keeping up with the latest technologies, the CISF is working to improve the force's professional competence, they stated.

About the CISF's fire-fighting modules, they stated that they work with local fire response and disaster response teams to prevent and battle fires in CISF-secured installations. "We are also working with various states to share our knowledge in fire-fighting and hold drills on a regular basis," they stated.

Further, in light of recent episodes of nuisance on flights, officials said they have identified them as a matter of serious concern during regular airport meetings and have requested airlines’ managements and other stakeholders to prioritise the issue.

"As a first responder, we address the issue immediately, detain the passenger(s) indulged in such activities and hand them over to local police. The flight captain and the airline staff are in charge of passenger safety, and there are also marshals in plain clothes,” they said.

Security at Ram Janmabhoomi temple

The Central Industrial Security Force officials on Friday stated that they have been providing security cover to 354 critical installations around the country, including 66 airports, seaports, nuclear and space installations, PSUs, the Delhi Metro, steel and power plants as well as private enterprises.

The CISF's technical consultancy services have been providing security and fire protection to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Since its inception in 1999, it has provided security and fire protection services to 218 government, semi-government, and commercial establishments.

CISF's clients include IIM Indore, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Aditya Birla Group, Infosys Ltd., Lucknow Bench & Allahabad High Court, SVP-NPA Hyderabad, IITM Pune, AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi, Science City Kolkata, RBI Central Office Mumbai, Central Jail Bhopal, Mahalekha Niyantrak Bhawan, INA New Delhi, among others.

CISF also provides services to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Shri Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Mahabodhi Mandir in Bodhgaya, the New Delhi police headquarters complex, and IIM Ranchi, among others. The wing has generated Rs 14.75 crore in revenue until January 2023.

XBIS scanners to prevent gold smuggling

The CISF officials stated on Friday that they have installed high-end XBIS scanners to prevent gold smuggling, and that they will be shortly installing full body scanners at various airports across the country. Trial runs of body scanners have been conducted at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Cochin, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai airports, they stated.

“During the trial run, some shortcomings were observed. Now, BCAS has constituted a technical sub- committee to examine, evaluate, and recommend trial directives and testing

protocols of full body scanners,” officials said. The trial run of body worn cameras was conducted at Delhi and Mumbai airports, and these were being used in Security Hold Areas (SHAs) by the CISF personnel.