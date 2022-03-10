Nation Current Affairs 10 Mar 2022 India records single ...
India records single day rise of over 4k Covid cases, active caseload declines

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2022, 10:10 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2022, 10:11 am IST
The death toll climbed to 5,15,459 with 104 fresh fatalities
A resident (R) undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 4,184 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,80,067, while the active cases dipped to 44,488, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,459 with 104 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,474 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.48 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,20,120, while the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 179.53 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

 

The 104 new fatalities include 88 from Kerala.

A total of 5,15,459 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,745 from Maharashtra, 66,462 from Kerala, 40,006 from Karnataka, 38,021 from Tamil Nadu, 26,140 from Delhi, 23,486 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,182 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

