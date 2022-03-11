Nation Current Affairs 10 Mar 2022 End of 13-day ordeal ...
End of 13-day ordeal for Telugu students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Mar 11, 2022, 4:26 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2022, 4:26 am IST
694 Indian students, including some Telugus, arrive in Delhi Friday morning after having been evacuated from Sumy in war-hit Ukraine
Embassy officials stated that this would be the last such arrangement as over 23,000 Indian students and nationals have been evacuated in the last 13 days. (PTI Image used for representational purposes)
Hyderabad: It will be the end of 13 days of ordeal for 694 Indian students, including some Telugus, when they arrive in Delhi Friday morning after having been evacuated from Sumy in war-hit Ukraine.
The Indian embassy arranged three flights to bring them home.

Embassy officials stated that this would be the last such arrangement as over 23,000 Indian students and nationals have been evacuated in the last 13 days.

 

Meanwhile, on reaching Poland, the students were treated to Indian dishes.

Medico Mohammed Mahtab, who has coordinated the evacuation from Sumy, said that they had spent 12 days without food and water. “We had to share bread slices with five others living in hostels. We spent sleepless nights inside the hostels as Russian forces kept bombing the area,” he said.

Another student, Raoof Abullah, said that they are now in a jubilant mood as they will be with their folks on Friday.

“We had lost all hopes of reaching India as the situation kept worsening. All Indian students were evacuated from the western region of Ukraine days after the war broke out. But, Sumy city was occupied by Russian armed forces and there was no movement of citizens. Thankfully, it is the end of the torture,” he said.

 

...
Tags: russia-ukraine war, indians in ukraine, operation ganga
Location: India, Telangana


