Karimnagar-Warangal highway: Centre sanctions Rs 2,146 crore for four-lane works

Karimnagar: The central government has sanctioned Rs 2,146.86 crore for the four-lane works of National Highway 563 between Karimnagar and Warangal.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari informed this to BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay through his twitter account.

It was in 2015 that the NHAI designated NH 563 between Jagtial-Karimnagar-Warangal as a national highway and included it under the Bharat Mala Pariyojana Scheme. However, it did not take up the promised developmental works so far.

The road remained badly damaged and riddled with potholes. The travel on the 120-km stretch is a nightmare and a back-breaking experience to commuters.

Several surveys had been conducted but neither the state nor the central government took up any repair work.

In 2020, MP Bandi Sanjay met the transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and pleaded for his intervention. Bandi had also provided photos and videos to Gadkari as evidence.

As the matter dragged on, the MP once again met the Union minister in New Delhi recently and urged him to take up the works of NH-563.

Under the Bharat Mala Phase-1, the NH stretch will be turned from a double lane road of 67km into a four lane expanse. A gazette notification had been issued to acquire 305.47 hectares of land for the purpose last year.

Bandi Sanjay expressed his happiness over the sanctioning of funds for the four-lane works between Karimnagar and Warangal and conveyed his thanks to both Gadkari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.