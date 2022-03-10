Nation Politics 10 Mar 2022 Assam civic polls: B ...
Nation, Politics

Assam civic polls: BJP registers landslide victory with 74 of 80 seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 10, 2022, 3:02 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2022, 7:31 am IST
The Opposition Congress Party, which could manage to win only one municipal board, was completely decimated in the elections
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI Photo)
 Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI Photo)

Guwahati: The ruling BJP here on Wednesday swept the state’s urban civic polls by registering a landslide victory in 74 out of 80 municipal boards in Assam. The Opposition Congress Party, which could manage to win only one municipal board, was completely decimated in the elections. The BJP’s ally, the Asom Gana Parishad, grabbed two municipal boards -- Barpeta and Bokakhat.

The two boards of Hailakandi and Mariani will be formed by Independents. The Doboka municipal board election has thrown up a hung verdict.

 

In a significant development, the Aam Aadmi Party has also opened its account for the first time in the electoral contest in Assam by winning a ward in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district and another in the Lakhimpur municipal body.

BJP president J.P. Nadda congratulated the party workers for a landslide victory in the state’s urban civic polls. “The BJP’s massive victory in the municipal elections of Assam shows that the public’s confidence in PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s ‘Act East’ policy has been welcomed by the people of Assam. I congratulate and thank the people of Assam, CM Shri @himantabiswa, @BJP4Assam and its allies,” said Mr Nadda in a post on Twitter.

 

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the party workers, saying: “I congratulate all @BJP4Assam karyakartas & leaders who worked tirelessly spreading the development ideals of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji. This massive mandate for growth & development will inspire us to pursue our agenda of progress with renewed vigour.”

AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted: “Congratulations and best wishes to the winners. Beginning of honest and clean politics in Assam too.” The AAP had fielded 39 candidates in 80 municipalities, out of which three nominations were rejected and one candidate withdrew his papers, leaving 35 candidates in the fray.

 

Assam state AAP leader Laxmikant Dubey said: “The entry of our councillors will help us gain access to corruption happening in the municipalities, expose them, and eradicate it just as we have done in Surat Municipal Corporation in Gujarat.”

...
Tags: assam urban civic polls
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar district. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab elections 2022: AAP appears heading for clean sweep, leads in 88 of 117 seats

Polling staff during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Ramabai Maidan counting centre in Lucknow district, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Results: BJP leads over 170 seats; SP in 140

Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi

A resident (R) undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

India records single day rise of over 4k Covid cases, active caseload declines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Parties scout for alies ahead of vote count today

In Punjab, the survey has predicted Congress facing a “humiliating defeat”, with the AAP wresting power with a huge margin. (Representational Image/ PTI File)

India, China to hold Round 15 of LAC talks at Chusul on Friday

After the disengagement from Gogra Post in August 2021 following the 12th round of talks, it was believed that the Hot Springs issued will be resolved quickly as it had in 2020 seen a partial rollback of troops. The Chinese, however, continued to drag their feet on further disengagement from the area. — DC Image

Over 50,000 officials deployed for counting of votes in five states

The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. (Representational Photo: PTI)

KCR front gets Uddhav Thackeray's Maha boost

Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interact with media during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

KCR’s Mumbai tour draws national attention

Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flashes the victory sign, during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->