Kerala CM, 6 CPI(M) ministers in fray; FM Thomas Isaac denied poll ticket

Published Mar 10, 2021, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2021, 1:16 pm IST
Five ministers have been denied seats as the party decided not to provide seats to those who had been elected twice
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Assembly polls, in Kochi on March 5, 2021. (PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six of his cabinet colleagues have been fielded by the ruling CPI(M) for the April 6 state assembly elections, while Finance minister Thomas Issac has been denied a ticket this time.

The party on Wednesday released the list of 83 of its 85 candidates including nine CPI(M) supported independents.

 

Health Minister K K Shailaja, Labour minister T P Ramakrishnan, Power minister M M Mani,Devaswom minister Kadakkampally Surendran, Fisheries minister Mercykutty Amma and Local Self Government minister A C Moideen are trying their luck once again.

Vijayan will contest from Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district.

However, five ministers have been denied seats -- T M Thomas Isaac, E P Jayarajan, R Ravindranath, G Sudhakaran and A K Balan as the party decided not to provide seats to those who had been elected twice.

M V Govindan Master, K Radhakrishan, P Rajeev and K N Balagopal are the state secretariat members who are contesting.

 

There are 12 women candidates in the list.

Candidates for Manjeshwaram and Devikulam constituencies would be announced later, Acting state secretary, A Vijayaraghavan, told reporters here.

The party's aim was not to deny tickets to anyone, but to give an opportunity to new candidates, he said.

The CPI(M) led LDF is eyeing a second consecutive term this time.

In the 2016 polls, the LDF had won 91 seats in the 140- member assembly.

...
Tags: kerala assembly elections, chief minister pinarayi vijayan, dr t m thomas isaac, kerala finance minister thomas isaac denied poll ticket, six cpm ministers in fray, 12 women candidates
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


