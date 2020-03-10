Nation Current Affairs 10 Mar 2020 Tamil Nadu: 8 corona ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: 8 coronavirus samples negative

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2020, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2020, 5:13 pm IST
Tamil nadu health ministry declared that there is no new case of coronavirus
Representational image (PTI)
Chennai: Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday.

Announcing the test results, #Coronaupdate:Let me share a good news, 8 samples that were in process for #Covid19 is tested NEGATIVE. This includes seven samples of close contacts of the patient at @RGGH”, he said in a tweet.

 

“This confirms there are NO new cases of #coronavirus in TN. Stringent screening continues,” he added.

The samples belong to those who travelled with the affected man, currently undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and his family members.

The wife of state's first coronavirus patient has already tested negative, while the affected patient, a 45 year old man was “out of danger”.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), chennai coronavirus, coronavirus in india, tamilnadu, c.vijaybhaskar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


