Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui summoned by police in Call Data Record scam

(Photo: File)

Thane: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife have been summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.

The duo have been summoned after some of the arrested accused had told the police that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the CDR of the actor's wife from private detectives.

The matter is part of the larger CDR leakage racket that involves private detectives illegally sourcing CDR of people for their clients. Thane's crime branch has arrested 11 in this connection, so far.

"We arrested 11 people and after interrogating three, we found that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui extracted CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. Summons have been issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further probe," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi told media.

India's first woman private detective, Rajani Pandit, was also arrested in this connection, in February, in addition to four more detectives.