search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui summoned by police in Call Data Record scam

ANI
Published Mar 10, 2018, 7:57 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 7:57 am IST
The matter is part of Call Data Records leakage racket that involves private detectives illegally sourcing CDR of people for their clients.
'We arrested 11 people and after interrogating 3, we found that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui extracted CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. Summons have been issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further probe,' DCP (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi said. (Photo: File)
 'We arrested 11 people and after interrogating 3, we found that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui extracted CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. Summons have been issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further probe,' DCP (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi said. (Photo: File)

Thane: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife have been summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.

The duo have been summoned after some of the arrested accused had told the police that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the CDR of the actor's wife from private detectives.

 

The matter is part of the larger CDR leakage racket that involves private detectives illegally sourcing CDR of people for their clients. Thane's crime branch has arrested 11 in this connection, so far.

"We arrested 11 people and after interrogating three, we found that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui extracted CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. Summons have been issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further probe," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi told media.

India's first woman private detective, Rajani Pandit, was also arrested in this connection, in February, in addition to four more detectives.

Tags: nawazuddin siddiqui, call data records, cdr leakage racket, rajani pandit
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hilarious! They copied Apple iPhone X’s notch, but just couldn’t afford the hardware

Samsung was one of the first to mock at Apple for the notch on the forehead of the iPhone X in a video released soon after the launch.
 

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

Cyber criminals use the data to make more money than what hackers can make, depending on what data is stored in it.
 

Hasin Jahan shares phone recordings, more trouble in store for Mohammed Shami?

On Friday, during a press conference, Hasin Jahan revealed sensational recording of an alleged phone call with Mohammed Shami. (Photo: DC File)
 

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

Professor Michelle Simmons with a scanning tunnelling microscope. Photo/UNSW
 

Weird royal rules Kate must follow when she has third baby

It’s thought Kate Middleton had three midwives with her during the birth of Princess Charlotte.
 

Samsung Electronics wins 55 iF design awards

Organized by the iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award contest started in Germany in 1953.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty, family in a state of shock

Tejraj in custody

How did medical report land with Nalapad: Special Public Prosecutor

Mohd Nalapad Haris

Karnataka: BJP, Raghu Ram locked in war of tweets

Raghu Ram of MTV Roadies fame

KPSC: Karnataka High Court quashes KAT’s posting order

Karnataka High Court

Parking lot in limbo, Gandhi Bazaar vendors suffer

Street vendors at Gandhi Bazaar do not have a permanent place to do their business after they were evicted from the Corporation Market. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham