Law and order 'failure' under K'taka Cong, Yeddyurappa demands Prez rule

Bengaluru: The BJP's Karnataka unit on Friday accused the Congress government in the state of "failure" on the law and order front and demanded that the Governor recommend imposition of President's rule in the state.

The state BJP chief Yeddyurappa also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly instructing prison officials to provide "special amenities" to deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who is lodged in the central jail here in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Slamming the government for the attack on Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty, who was stabbed multiple times in his cabin on Wednesday, Yeddyurappa said, "this shows that there is no civilian government in place in the state."

He said the attack on the Lokayukta has become nationwide news and brought down the credibility of the state government in front of the world.

"The government that cannot provide security to the honourable judge is not fit to continue in power even for a minute. Governor has to immediately take action and should recommend President's rule," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The former chief minister also said he along with Union Minister Ananth Kumar had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Thursday on the matter.

Alleging that day-by-day, the law and order situation has deteriorated, Yeddyurappa said Karnataka has, for the first time in its history, become "a goonda state", where murders and extortion have become common.

Giving numbers indicating increase in cases of murder, atrocities against Dalits, incidents of rape and dacoity, he said, "This is Siddaramaiah government's record...the Chief Minister has to give an explanation to the people of the state."

Yeddyurappa targeted the government for repeated incidents of "attacks and murders" of BJP and right wing activists.

He also accused the Siddaramaiah government of weakening the institution of Lokayukta by bringing in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which works according to its instructions, to target political opponents.

Referring to the allegation made by former DGP Prisons Sathyanarayana Rao that certain amenities were provided to Sasikala in jail following instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa called it "shameful".

"This for the first time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister has tried to help an inmate (in jail). This is an insult to our democratic system," said Yeddyurappa.

Terming it contempt of court, he said the governor has to initiate legal action against the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah, however, has denied having instructed officials to give certain amenities to Sasikala.