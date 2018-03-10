search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Law and order 'failure' under K'taka Cong, Yeddyurappa demands Prez rule

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2018, 9:43 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 9:43 am IST
Yeddyurappa said attack on the Lokayukta has brought down credibility of the state govt in front of the world.
Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa hit out at CM Siddaramaiah for allegedly instructing prison officials to provide 'special amenities' to deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa hit out at CM Siddaramaiah for allegedly instructing prison officials to provide 'special amenities' to deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The BJP's Karnataka unit on Friday accused the Congress government in the state of "failure" on the law and order front and demanded that the Governor recommend imposition of President's rule in the state.

The state BJP chief Yeddyurappa also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly instructing prison officials to provide "special amenities" to deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who is lodged in the central jail here in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

 

Also Read: Siddaramaiah defends self, says didn't ask for 'cot, pillow' for Sasikala​

Slamming the government for the attack on Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty, who was stabbed multiple times in his cabin on Wednesday, Yeddyurappa said, "this shows that there is no civilian government in place in the state."

Also Read: Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed 'thrice' in Bengaluru office, attacker arrested​

He said the attack on the Lokayukta has become nationwide news and brought down the credibility of the state government in front of the world.

"The government that cannot provide security to the honourable judge is not fit to continue in power even for a minute. Governor has to immediately take action and should recommend President's rule," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The former chief minister also said he along with Union Minister Ananth Kumar had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Thursday on the matter.

Alleging that day-by-day, the law and order situation has deteriorated, Yeddyurappa said Karnataka has, for the first time in its history, become "a goonda state", where murders and extortion have become common.

Giving numbers indicating increase in cases of murder, atrocities against Dalits, incidents of rape and dacoity, he said, "This is Siddaramaiah government's record...the Chief Minister has to give an explanation to the people of the state."

Yeddyurappa targeted the government for repeated incidents of "attacks and murders" of BJP and right wing activists.

He also accused the Siddaramaiah government of weakening the institution of Lokayukta by bringing in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which works according to its instructions, to target political opponents.

Referring to the allegation made by former DGP Prisons Sathyanarayana Rao that certain amenities were provided to Sasikala in jail following instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa called it "shameful".

"This for the first time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister has tried to help an inmate (in jail). This is an insult to our democratic system," said Yeddyurappa.

Terming it contempt of court, he said the governor has to initiate legal action against the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah, however, has denied having instructed officials to give certain amenities to Sasikala.

Tags: karnataka bjp, yeddyurappa, karnataka congress, siddaramaiah, president rule in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hilarious! They copied Apple iPhone X’s notch, but just couldn’t afford the hardware

Samsung was one of the first to mock at Apple for the notch on the forehead of the iPhone X in a video released soon after the launch.
 

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

Cyber criminals use the data to make more money than what hackers can make, depending on what data is stored in it.
 

Hasin Jahan shares phone recordings, more trouble in store for Mohammed Shami?

On Friday, during a press conference, Hasin Jahan revealed sensational recording of an alleged phone call with Mohammed Shami. (Photo: DC File)
 

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

Professor Michelle Simmons with a scanning tunnelling microscope. Photo/UNSW
 

Weird royal rules Kate must follow when she has third baby

It’s thought Kate Middleton had three midwives with her during the birth of Princess Charlotte.
 

Samsung Electronics wins 55 iF design awards

Organized by the iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award contest started in Germany in 1953.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Strange how top SC judges kept out of constitutional matters: Justice AP Shah

Former Chief Justice of Delhi HC AP Shah said, 'The fact that all four of the top five judges of the Supreme Court, other than the Chief Justice, have been curiously kept out of all constitutional matters, is surely strange and something to be questioned.'  (Photo: PTI | File)

Rs 12,000 crore loss due to Modi govt's Rafale deal, alleges Congress

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Randeep Surjewala said while 36 Rafale jets were sold to India at 7.5 billion Euros in 2016, 48 jets were sold to Qatar and Egypt at 7.9 billion Euros in 2015. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui summoned by police in Call Data Record scam

'We arrested 11 people and after interrogating 3, we found that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui extracted CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. Summons have been issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further probe,' DCP (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi said. (Photo: File)

Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty, family in a state of shock

Tejraj in custody

How did medical report land with Nalapad: Special Public Prosecutor

Mohd Nalapad Haris
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham