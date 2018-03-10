search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

All this happened as I embraced Islam: Hadiya after SC upholds her marriage

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 10, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Supreme Court scrapped the Kerala High Court order annulling the marriage of Hadiya aka Akhila.
Hadiya, who is in Kerala with her husband Shafin Jahan, on Saturday reached the Popular Front of India (PFI) headquarters at Kozhikode and thanked its chairman, P Aboobacker for all the support during the couple's legal battle. (Photo: File)
 Hadiya, who is in Kerala with her husband Shafin Jahan, on Saturday reached the Popular Front of India (PFI) headquarters at Kozhikode and thanked its chairman, P Aboobacker for all the support during the couple's legal battle. (Photo: File)

Kozhikode: Two days after the Supreme Court scrapped the Kerala High Court order annulling the marriage of Hadiya, the 24-year-old woman on Saturday said "all this happened because she embraced Islam", reported news agency IANS.

While restoring her marriage, the apex court said Hadiya was free to live with her husband Shafin Jahan and "pursue her endeavours", also mentioning that the Kerala High Court should not have intervened.

 

Also Read: Kerala 'love jihad': SC restores Hadiya's marriage, scraps High Court order

Hadiya, who is in Kerala with her husband Shafin Jahan, on Saturday reached the Popular Front of India (PFI) headquarters at Kozhikode and thanked its chairman, P Aboobacker for all the support during the couple's legal battle.

Addressing the media, Hadiya and Shafin said that they had approached several organisations for help, but it was the PFI which stood by their side.

"Some Islamic organisations criticised people who have helped us. All this fury is because I am a Muslim. After embracing Islam I approached a few Islamic organisations for their support. But no one helped me.", Hadiya was quoted as saying by India Today.

“The Constitution gives all the freedom to choose their religion, which is a fundamental right of every citizen and all this happened because I embraced Islam,” Hadiya said. 

“With the Supreme Court upholding our marriage, we feel we have got freedom,” she added.

Hadiya, who was born to a Hindu couple in Kerala, made headlines after she converted to Islam and married a Muslim man against the wishes of her parents.

Also Read: Kerala 'love jihad': The curious case of Hadiya aka Akhila

The Kerala High Court in May, last year, annulled the marriage on a complaint by her father terming it as an instance of 'love jihad'. The high court, while declaring the marriage as "null and void", had described the case as an instance of 'love jihad' and ordered the state police to conduct probe into such cases.

Tags: kerala love jihad case, hadiya, shafin jahan, kerala high court, love jihad, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why is Xiaomi putting a notch in the top corner of the display?

With the selfie camera going up to a practical position, the user experience on the Mi MIX 2S could certainly improve by heavily.
 

Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami: Wife Hasin Jahan's claims shocking but will protect her and daughter

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March 2017 that she would not live to see 2018. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Samsung ditching in-display fingerprint sensor for Galaxy Note 9: Kuo

Samsung reportedly beleives that the in-display sensor may have a lot of issues, which cannout be affordable for the company's flagship Galaxy S and Note series devices.
 

Black Mirror streaming live in China: Police launch smart glasses to nab criminals

China, under President Xi Jinping, is making a major push to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data technology to track and control behaviour that goes against the interests of the ruling Communist Party online and in the wider world. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not BJP but RJD will build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Tej Pratap Yadav

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has taken on the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Khilji's character in 'Padmaavat' reminds me of SP's Azam Khan: Jaya Prada

In 2009, Azam Khan supporters openly campaigned against the party candidate, Jaya Prada. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala couple ex-Air Force officer, wife found dead with throat slit in MP

The couple, identified as Gopalakrishnan Nair,70, a retired Air Force personnel, and his wife Gomathi, 68, were found dead by their neighbours at their Narmada Green Valley residence under Awadhpuri police station. (Representational image)

Rahul grilled in Singapore: Cong chief replies, 'you wouldn't dare with Modi'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi added, 'Now you notice something else... Mr Narendra Modi would never do that. You would never have the ability to say in front of Modiji what you said to me. And I am absolutely blazingly proud of that.' (Photo: Twitter | @officeOfRG)

Nirav Modi will take time to return to India; PNB case not a scam: lawyer

Nirav along with his wife Ami, brother Neeshal and Mehul Choksi left India in the first week of January before the Punjab National Bank accused them of committing the fraud. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham