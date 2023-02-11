Yoga with furry friends, a ‘pawsome’ experience

Another reason for beginning such a session will be to overcome the dread of dogs as well as sensitise the participants to embrace the indie dogs. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Ever heard about meditating with puppies? People in the city can now practice Yoga having these fur balls around them, and totally get to have the most pawsome experience of their lifetime.

Nine such yoga classes were conducted in the city and will soon be held twice a month with the aim of adopting indie puppies, shelter pups that have been abandoned, mistreated, and require a permanent loving home, according to team Pawga, organisers of such sessions in the country.

The ticket per session is Rs 1,500 for an hour, and the proceeds will be used for treating rescued dogs. They added that it is okay to pay for tickets to practice yoga with the fur balls as they will be getting free hugs and kisses in return from them.

Since animals are widely used in therapy, the participants will not only benefit from a ‘pawfect’ experience, but it will also help them relax and unwind. Through these sessions, the participants will get closer to Indies and understand the pain the shelter puppies have gone through, said the team of three women organisers — Swathi Renugopal, Sinduja Krishnakumar and Subhashree Madhvan.

Another reason for beginning such a session will be to overcome the dread of dogs as well as sensitise the participants to embrace the indie dogs. The puppies could be initially frightened, but this only lasts for 10 to 15 minutes. “You will quickly notice the love they show you," added the team.