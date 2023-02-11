SCB meeting turns unpleasant with members engaging in slugfest

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) board meeting on Friday turned unpleasant with its president Brigadier K. Somashankar and former vice-president and nominated member J. Rama Krishna engaging in heated exchanges over the issue of certain roads being closed for public use.

Rama Krishna argued that all the roads that had been closed in the cantonment needed to be reopened, citing the guidelines issued by the ministry of defence (MoD) in 2018. Six roads are currently off-limits to the general public. "Why are we not following the MoD guidelines in their entirety and only following them partially,” questioned Rama Krishna.

On his part, Brig. Somashankar contended that the MoD was aware of the situation and had shut down the roads due to Army-related security concerns. "The Army decided to close the roads for public use due to security concerns, and the MoD is forming a committee to look into the issue, and will likely take a decision soon,” said Brig. Somashankar.

The committee overseeing matters related to road closures will meet soon, and a decision will be taken shortly, according to SCB CEO Madhukar Naik. Rama Krishna had brought up the closed Class-C highways as well, and that the committee was evaluating whether or not to reopen them, he added.

At the meeting, the CEO proposed a budget of Rs 6.89 crore for road repairs, Rs 4 crore for drain repairs, and Rs 1 crore for maintaining/ constructing compound walls in the cantonment. Lakdawala Road and Alwal Road are two places that desperately require street lighting. They are split into two sections, though, because the SCB would not be installing streetlights there because half of it is within the jurisdiction of the GHMC.

The CEO stated that the streetlights in Lakdawala would cost Rs 26.50 lakh to install, while on the Alwal Road it would cost `16.48 lakh. Both projects will be started right away.

Members agreed that Lakdwala and Alwal roads urgently require street lighting. The main difficulty is that the GHMC, not the SCB, will be responsible for installing street lights because a portion of these roads are within its jurisdiction.

“The roads in Ammuguda and centre point to Bapuji Nagar will be reconstructed immediately,” he added. These roads require frequent repairs and suggested laying a cement road. Further, funds were required for purchasing surgical items and medicines for the Cantonment General Hospital in Bolaram. The CEO stated that the funds are currently partially being released under MLALAD funds, which may not be continued.

The CEO and the nominated member believed that the equipment required to clean manholes urgently needed to be upgraded. "We require efficient and regular cleaning," said the CEO, while Rama Krishna said, "Even though manual cleaning is prohibited, we nevertheless do it and need an urgent upgrade of cleaning equipment.”

The board will closely monitor door-to-door garbage pickup. Class-C lands will be used for sporting facilities and turned into public parks, the CEO noted. On drinking water supply, the CEO further explained that a request has been made for an additional 81 lakh gallons of water, which is needed in addition to the 63 lakh gallons of water that are already being provided to the cantonment.

To prevent open defecation, it is advised that group toilets with water amenities be built as well as the use of portable toilets. In addition, there will be a fine for individuals who repeatedly fail to pay the toll tax. The CEO also stated that the board was able to demolish 33 illegal buildings after identifying them.