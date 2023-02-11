  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2023 SCB meeting turns un ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SCB meeting turns unpleasant with members engaging in slugfest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Feb 11, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2023, 9:49 am IST
SCB CEO Madhukar Naik during the Board meeting on Friday. (DC)
 SCB CEO Madhukar Naik during the Board meeting on Friday. (DC)

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) board meeting on Friday turned unpleasant with its president Brigadier K. Somashankar and former vice-president and nominated member J. Rama Krishna engaging in heated exchanges over the issue of certain roads being closed for public use.

Rama Krishna argued that all the roads that had been closed in the cantonment needed to be reopened, citing the guidelines issued by the ministry of defence (MoD) in 2018. Six roads are currently off-limits to the general public. "Why are we not following the MoD guidelines in their entirety and only following them partially,” questioned Rama Krishna.

On his part, Brig. Somashankar contended that the MoD was aware of the situation and had shut down the roads due to Army-related security concerns. "The Army decided to close the roads for public use due to security concerns, and the MoD is forming a committee to look into the issue, and will likely take a decision soon,” said Brig. Somashankar.

The committee overseeing matters related to road closures will meet soon, and a decision will be taken shortly, according to SCB CEO Madhukar Naik. Rama Krishna had brought up the closed Class-C highways as well, and that the committee was evaluating whether or not to reopen them, he added.

At the meeting, the CEO proposed a budget of Rs 6.89 crore for road repairs, Rs 4 crore for drain repairs, and Rs 1 crore for maintaining/ constructing compound walls in the cantonment. Lakdawala Road and Alwal Road are two places that desperately require street lighting. They are split into two sections, though, because the SCB would not be installing streetlights there because half of it is within the jurisdiction of the GHMC.

The CEO stated that the streetlights in Lakdawala would cost Rs 26.50 lakh to install, while on the Alwal Road it would cost `16.48 lakh. Both projects will be started right away.

Members agreed that Lakdwala and Alwal roads urgently require street lighting. The main difficulty is that the GHMC, not the SCB, will be responsible for installing street lights because a portion of these roads are within its jurisdiction.

“The roads in Ammuguda and centre point to Bapuji Nagar will be reconstructed immediately,” he added. These roads require frequent repairs and suggested laying a cement road. Further, funds were required for purchasing surgical items and medicines for the Cantonment General Hospital in Bolaram. The CEO stated that the funds are currently partially being released under MLALAD funds, which may not be continued.

The CEO and the nominated member believed that the equipment required to clean manholes urgently needed to be upgraded. "We require efficient and regular cleaning," said the CEO, while Rama Krishna said, "Even though manual cleaning is prohibited, we nevertheless do it and need an urgent upgrade of cleaning equipment.”

The board will closely monitor door-to-door garbage pickup. Class-C lands will be used for sporting facilities and turned into public parks, the CEO noted. On drinking water supply, the CEO further explained that a request has been made for an additional 81 lakh gallons of water, which is needed in addition to the 63 lakh gallons of water that are already being provided to the cantonment.

To prevent open defecation, it is advised that group toilets with water amenities be built as well as the use of portable toilets. In addition, there will be a fine for individuals who repeatedly fail to pay the toll tax. The CEO also stated that the board was able to demolish 33 illegal buildings after identifying them.

...
Tags: secunderabad cantonment board (scb), j. rama krishna, madhukar naik, scb ceo madhukar naik, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), sardar vallabhai patel cantonment general hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Election Commission on February 9 released the schedule for two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council, along with 13 seats of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. The ECI which announced that notifications for these elections will be issued on February 16, had said the model code of conduct for these elections would come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned. — Twitter

Telangana secretariat inauguration deferred due to poll code

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy (in picture) has fixed February 12 as the date for the election of the Deputy Chairman, the legislature secretariat said earlier. — DC Image

BRS fields Banda Prakash as candidate for Legislative Council Dy Chairman post

The purpose of the dress code policy, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij says, is to maintain discipline, uniformity and equality among the staff in government healthcare centres. — Representational Image/AFP

Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Funky hairstyles, makeup to attract action

Magunta Raghava Reddy (Twitter/@MaguntaRaghava)

ED arrests YSRCP MP's son Magunta Raghava in Delhi excise policy scam case



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi said that it is UP which is driving country's growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with spiritual leader Mufaddal Saifuddin during the inauguration of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic Academy in the Marol area of Andheri East, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Indian Coast Guard plans to get 6 multi mission aircrafts

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is planning to have six new generation multi mission aircrafts to strengthen its aviation fleet. (Image credit: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

Another plea in SC seeking panel to probe into Hindenburg report

The petitioner said that he wants to depict the drastic condition and fate of people when there arises situations of share fall in the securities market due to various reasons at hand. (Representational Image)

Gehlot goof-up: Rajasthan CM reads out excerpts of previous budget, uproar in House

The major goof-up lead to an uproar in the house, later Gehlot apologised and said it was human error. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week, launch E20 fuel in Karnataka

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->