KTR uses Google satellite images in Assembly to silence Opposition

Speaking in the House on Friday, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao showcased satellite pictures of vacant land parcels in industrial parks as they existed in 2014 and how these parks were filled with industries now. (TV Grab)

Hyderabad: IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao showed Google satellite pictures in the Legislative Assembly to prove his claims of industrial development achieved in Telangana state under the BRS regime in the last nine years. Rama Rao also gave a photo presentation in the Assembly to prove how the BRS government had transformed municipalities into model towns.

Speaking in the House on Friday, he showcased satellite pictures of vacant land parcels in industrial parks as they existed in 2014 and how these parks were filled with industries now.

Rama Rao was reacting to Opposition Congress and BJP's criticism that not much progress was achieved under BRS regime in municipal, IT and industries sectors, the portfolios held by Rama Rao.

He displayed satellite images taken in 2016 of vacant Dandumalkapur green industrial park, Asia's biggest MSME industrial park spread over 547 acres set up in Munugode constituency and its present status of large number of SME units setting shop there.

Rama Rao showcased satellite images of Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur, which is also Asia'a largest medical devices park, Raviryala E-City in Maheshwaram constituency, Adibatla Aerospace Park in Ibrahimpatnam constituency, Knowledge City in Raidurg, Plastic Park in Tummaluru in Maheshwaram constituency, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal.

Rama Rao also displayed photos of IT Towers built in Warangal, Khammam,Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Siddipet,Nalgonda.

He also showcased images of Amazon's world's largest campus in Hyderabad, apart from big campuses of Google, Apple, Facebook etc.

Rama Rao also exhibited photos of municipalities across the state where the BRS government has created quality infrastructure facilities like roads, drainage system, model markets, community halls, central lighting, LED lighting, crematoriums, greenery, sanitation etc.

He specifically showed the photos of development of municipalities falling under the constituencies of opposition Congress and BJP MLAs to stress his point that the BRS government did not discriminate against them for political reasons and treated all equally.