Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory ahead of Formula E-Race on Saturday

Hyderabad: In view of Formula E-Race event on Saturday, Hyderabad police issued a traffic advisory. Traffic movement on the NTR marg is closed, and on a need basis diversions would be put in place in the surroundings of Hussain Sagar lake and adjoining junctions.

Commuters are also advised to avoid Khairatabad Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Talli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Katta Maisamma temple (Lower Tankbund) and Tank Bund, as traffic congestion is expected.

Further, Traffic coming from V.V. Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at V.V. State (Khairatabad) towards Shadan College, Ravindra Bharati.

Traffic coming from Budda Bhavan and Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj, Tankbund.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Telugu Talli flyover will not be allowed towards the flyover and will be diverted towards Katta Maisamma temple, Lower Tankbund.

Traffic coming from Telugu Talli Junction towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi Junctions.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will not be allowed and diverted at Iqbal Minar Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

The Traffic coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Bada Ganesh towards lane, Rajdooth Lane.