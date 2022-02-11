President to arrive in Hyderabad on Feb.13

Hyderabad: President Ramnath Kovind will arrive in Hyderabad on February 13. He will take part in the Sri Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Samoroham being held at Chinna Jeeyar Swami Ashram in Muchintal on city outskirts.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a coordination meeting with the heads of various departments at the BRKR Bhavan to review the arrangements to be made for the President's visit to Hyderabad.

Kumar directed officials of departments concerned to work in coordination to make foolproof arrangements during the visit. He directed R&B officials to take up road repair works and barricading to ensure smooth flow of traffic to Muchintal. He directed the electricity department to ensure 24-hour power supply, medical department to deploy medical teams and other departments to make arrangements as per the protocol at Muchintal. The Chief Secretary said that the President’s visit to Hyderabad should be seen as an opportunity to further enhance the prestige of the Telangana state government and recognition of Hyderabad worldwide. Accordingly, officials have been directed to coordinate with all the departments to avoid any shortcomings in the arrangements and make the President’s visit a grand success.

Special Chief Secretary for energy Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary for home Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary for GAD political Vikas Raj, Secretary for HM&FW S.A.M.Rizvi, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V.Anand, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Hyderabad Collector Sharman, Ranga Reddy Collector, Amoy Kumar, Medak collector S. Harish and other officials attended the meeting.