Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2022 Man hurls petrol � ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Man hurls petrol 'bombs' at Tamil Nadu BJP office to oppose party's pro-NEET stand

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2022, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 2:59 pm IST
Police was alerted immediately and a team of officials inspected the spot and CCTV cameras were scrutinised
Security personnel at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters Kamalalayam, where a miscreant threw a petrol bomb in the wee hours, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters Kamalalayam, where a miscreant threw a petrol bomb in the wee hours, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A 38-year old man was arrested after hurling petrol 'bombs' on Thursday at the Tamil Nadu headquarters of the BJP here in opposition to the party's pro-NEET stand, police said.

After setting fire to three bottles filled with petrol, he threw them at the BJP state headquarters in the early hours.

 

The man, a known history-sheeter, arrived on a two-wheeler and quickly fled the spot after hurling the bottles at the entrance area of the party office.

Police was alerted immediately and a team of officials inspected the spot and CCTV cameras were scrutinised. The BJP HQ is located in downtown T Nagar.

It was found that the miscreant was 38-year old Vinoth alias 'Karukka' Vinoth, who faces a bunch of criminal cases including attempts to murder and he was arrested, a city police release said.

According to a preliminary probe, there is no political or religious aspect to this attack and Vinoth has a history of carrying out such attacks, under the influence of alcohol, in matters of public interest.

 

The probe revealed that he had thrown the bottles to show his opposition to the BJP's stand supporting the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test. The investigation is continuing.

In 2015, he had thrown a petrol bomb at a liquor retail outlet and in 2017 at the entrance of Teynampet police station here in connection with some issues. He was arrested in both the cases and had been remanded to judicial custody.

Barring the BJP, other political parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to the national entrance test for medical admissions and on February 8, a Bill was adopted again by the Assembly to bypass the examination in the state.

 

...
Tags: chennai neet protests, neet protest, tamil nadu bjp
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP/File)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad High Court grants bail to Union minister's son

A healthcare worker collects swab samples of passengers for Covid-19 test, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Govt's new guidelines for international arrivals: No 7-days mandatory home-quarantine

Actor Chiranjeevi shared a picture with others. (Photo: Twitter/@KChiruTweets)

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, others meet CM Jagan on cinema ticket prices issue

Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka hijab row: CFI blames ABVP, Sangh for flaring up tensions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt's new guidelines for international arrivals: No 7-days mandatory home-quarantine

A healthcare worker collects swab samples of passengers for Covid-19 test, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad High Court grants bail to Union minister's son

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP/File)

India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Karnataka Hijab Row: SC says let Karnataka HC hear case first

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->