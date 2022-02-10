Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2022 Lakhimpur Kheri viol ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad High Court grants bail to Union minister's son

ANI
Published Feb 10, 2022, 2:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 2:50 pm IST
On October 3, eight people died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra
Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP/File)
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence case.

On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.

 

A vehicle had allegedly crushed down farmers who were protesting against the farm laws.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers, a local journalist, and three others. They were mowed down allegedly by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: lakhimpur kheri violence, lakhimpur kheri
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


