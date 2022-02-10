Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2022 Karnataka hijab row: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka hijab row: TRS leader Kavitha pens down poem to support girls

ANI
Published Feb 10, 2022, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 3:50 pm IST
Kavitha captioned the poem - 'Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing'
Burqa clad Muslim women take part in a demonstration in Hyderabad to protest after students at government-run high schools in India's Karnataka state were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (Photo: AFP)
 Burqa clad Muslim women take part in a demonstration in Hyderabad to protest after students at government-run high schools in India's Karnataka state were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha on Thursday penned down a poem to lend support to girls participating in the Karnataka Hijab protest.

The TRS leader took to her official Twitter handle today and posted a poem with the caption "Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing".

 

"Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice Wearing Hijab is Muskan's choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing. #DontTeachUs," the TRS leader tweeted.

In her poem, the former MP also said that despite the actions of divisive forces, "We are all one - we are Indians".

She also said that the choice of lifestyle and choice of clothing is a personal choice and the idea of India cannot be evaluated with the notion of how a certain section of the society expects women and religions to behave.

 

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

On Monday, students of different colleges arrived that Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles amid the Hijab row in Karnataka.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

 

Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 to 11 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday also appealed student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

...
Tags: karnataka hijab row, hijab row
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP/File)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad High Court grants bail to Union minister's son

A healthcare worker collects swab samples of passengers for Covid-19 test, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Govt's new guidelines for international arrivals: No 7-days mandatory home-quarantine

Actor Chiranjeevi shared a picture with others. (Photo: Twitter/@KChiruTweets)

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, others meet CM Jagan on cinema ticket prices issue

Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka hijab row: CFI blames ABVP, Sangh for flaring up tensions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt's new guidelines for international arrivals: No 7-days mandatory home-quarantine

A healthcare worker collects swab samples of passengers for Covid-19 test, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad High Court grants bail to Union minister's son

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP/File)

India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Karnataka Hijab Row: SC says let Karnataka HC hear case first

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->