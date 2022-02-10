Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2022 India logs over 67 l ...
India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2022, 9:52 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 10:22 am IST
The active cases comprise 1.86 per cent of the total infections
School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 1.86 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 96.95 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,11,80,751, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 171.28 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 1,241 new fatalities include 854 from Kerala and 92 from Maharashtra.

 

A total of 5,06,520 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,247 from Maharashtra, 60,793 from Kerala, 39,495 from Karnataka, 37,837 from Tamil Nadu,26,023 from Delhi, 23,359 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,912 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
