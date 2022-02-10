Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2022 Govt's new guid ...
Govt's new guidelines for international arrivals: No 7-days mandatory home-quarantine

ANI
Published Feb 10, 2022, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 2:40 pm IST
The guidelines do not mandate 72-hour report of RT-PCR anymore, travellers can show their full Vaccination Certificate
A healthcare worker collects swab samples of passengers for Covid-19 test, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Government of India has issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country from February 14.

As per the latest reviewed guidelines, the seven days mandatory isolation is not required after testing negative at the airport.

 

"All travellers will self-monitor their health for the next 14 days of arrival. If travellers under self-health monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number."

Earlier, it was mentioned in the guidelines that the report of the international passengers are negative, they will further self-monitor their health for the next 7 days.

"The Ministry of Health has issued revised guidelines for International arrivals guidelines to come in effect from 14th February Follow these diligently, stay safe, and strengthen India's hands in the fight against Covid-19." Union Health Minister tweeted.

 

"Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), option to upload a certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis. 14 days Self-Monitoring post-arrival as against 7 days Home Quarantine as was mandated earlier. Need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day and uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with," the Union Health Minister further tweeted.

In the latest guidelines, it is also mentioned that the mandatory 72-hour report of RT-PCR is not required anymore and the travellers can show their full Vaccination Certificate.

 

The government has also removed the 'At Risk' marking for various countries with high Omicron caseloads.

