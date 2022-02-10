Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2022 China, Pakistan warn ...
China, Pakistan warned: Don't meddle over J&K, India's affairs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 10, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 6:55 am IST
It was a direct attack on a Sino-Pakistani joint statement released three days ago after Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s visit to China
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP)
New Delhi: Warning China and Pakistan not to interfere in India’s internal affairs, India attacked references to both Jammu and Kashmir as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a Sino-Pakistani joint statement released three days ago after Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s visit to China.

The external affairs ministry said: “We have noted references to Jammu & Kashmir and the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the joint statement between China and Pakistan issued on 6 February… We have always rejected such references and our position is well known to China and Pakistan. In this instance too, we reject references to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India.”

 

On CPEC, the MEA added: “We have consistently conveyed our concerns to China and Pakistan on the projects… which are in India’s territory… illegally occupied by Pakistan. We resolutely oppose any attempts to change the status quo by other countries, as also Pakistan, in the areas under (its) illegal occupation. We call on the parties to cease such activities.”

On J&K, the February 6 joint statement said: “The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments… The Chinese side (said) the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.”

 

...
Tags: pakistan-occupied kashmir, sino-pakistani joint statement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


