Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2021 Teary-eyed Modi prai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Teary-eyed Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad, will take his advice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 10, 2021, 9:57 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 9:57 am IST
Calling himself a 'proud Hindustani Muslim' who did not go to Pakistan, Azad recalled how he learnt a lot from Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday bid a tearful farewell to Congress veteran and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying that he respects the Congress leader as a “true friend” and will not let him retire, and will continue taking his advice.

Modi said it would be difficult for Azad’s successor in the Rajya Sabha to match him as he has set very high standards as an MP and as the Leader of the Opposition. Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu also described Mr Azad as a “voice of sanity in the nation’s public life”, and someone who “speaks softly but conveys his point of view effectively”.

 

Calling himself a “proud Hindustani Muslim” who did not go to Pakistan, Mr Azad recalled how he learnt a lot from Parliament, late PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and got inspired from former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee, and prayed that militancy should end in the country. Praising the PM, Mr Azad said Mr Modi never mixed personal context and his party’s responsibilities and used to be among the first ones to wish him on festivals and birthdays.

The terms of four Rajya Sabha members -- Mr Azad, PDP’s Nazir Ahmed Laway, his party colleague Mir Mohammad Fayaz and BJP’s Shamsher Singh Manhas -- are coming to an end, and the House bid farewell to the retiring members. While Mr Azad and Mr Laway are retiring February 15 from the Upper House, Mr Fayaz’s and Mr Singh’s term are ending on February 10.

 

Recalling conversations with the two PDP MPs in his Parliament room, Mr Modi said the sessions with them were always “enlightening” and that he is personally thankful to the information on Kashmir’s specifics that they used to engage during their conversations. Mr Modi said he had personal relations with both PDP members. Describing Mr Manhas as soft-spoken, Mr Modi said he had known him for many years and had worked along with him during his organisational days in J&K. While Mr Laway, in his farewell speech, requested that Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood be restored, Mr Fayaz parised the Modi government’s Ujwala scheme and said whenever they reached out to the government for help, they always received support from it.

 

“One thing I would like to say about Mr Azad that the next LoP will have a difficult time in matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House,” said the PM, and revealed how it was the Congress leader who had suggested to him to call a meeting of all party leaders during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the PM was holding a meeting of the floor leaders.

Mr Modi had tears as he recalled the 2007 terrorist attack on a tourist bus carrying Gujaratis in J&K when both him and Mr Azad were chief ministers of their respective states. The PM recalled how Mr Azad was the first one to call him, all teared up, and took care of the pilgrims from Gujarat as they were like his own family members.

 

“Posts come and go but how to remain sane… is something one should learn from him. It was a very emotional time for me… I respect him as a friend. I am sure that his nature and his zeal to work for the nation will never let him rest and whichever task he takes next, he will do value addition and his contribution will benefit the nation,” said the PM, while adding that his door will always remain open for Mr Azad and the other retiring members.

“I would not let you retire, will continue taking your advice,” the Prime Minister said in a tearful farewell to Mr Azad in the Upper House.

 

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, farewell, congress veteran, leader of the opposition, ghulam nabi azad


Latest From Nation

YSRC bagged victory 1,383 positions in Phase I gram panchayat rolls in Andhra Pradesh (Image source: DC Image/Narayana Rao)

YSRC bags 1,383 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

Telangana earned 150 crores over Liquor and is to setup 159 more bars (File photo)

New bars to fetch over Rs 135 cr for Telangana government

A court in Telangana gave dealth penalty for a 23 year old who committed rape and murder of a 5-year old in Narsingi limits

Man given death penalty for rape and murder of a minor in Telangana

Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in TRS government is now limited to only one beneficiary per family (Image source: Facebook)

Financial aid for girls marriage from poor families now limited to one beneficiary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

End your protests and we will sit together and talk, Modi tells farmers

Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably for the farmers and alleged the Opposition parties had kept silent on the core issues of farmers. — PTI

Deep Sidhu arrested in Republic Day Red Fort incident

Actor Deep Sidhu (Image credit : Facebook)

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads

Farmers shout slogans blocking a highway during a roadblock-protest, part of their continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 6, 2021. (AFP)

Govt targets 1,000 routes under UDAN scheme: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Image source: PTI)

Farmer's death: Protesters allege he was shot while police say his tractor overturned

Farmers near the body of a fellow-farmer who died after his tractor allegedly overturned at ITO, during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham