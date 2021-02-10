Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2021 In Uttarakhand, its ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In Uttarakhand, its a race against time

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 10, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
The ITBP has deployed drones and dogs to detect over 170 people missing since the disaster struck the Chamoli region on Sunday
NDRF personnel carry the body of a victim who died in the massive floods caused after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in the Dhauli Ganga river, near Raini village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (PTI/Arun Sharma)
 NDRF personnel carry the body of a victim who died in the massive floods caused after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in the Dhauli Ganga river, near Raini village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (PTI/Arun Sharma)

New Delhi/Dehradun: The death toll in Uttarakhand’s glacier burst tragedy went up to 32 by Tuesday evening as the security agencies and others raced against time to pull out more people from the slush and two blocked tunnels where at least 30 construction workers are believed to be still trapped. The ITBP has deployed drones and dogs to detect over 170 people missing since the disaster struck the Chamoli region Sunday.

“A joint team of the ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies conducting rescue operations used drone cameras to see feasibility to enter beyond the cleared site inside Tapovan tunnel. They have not been successful so far. Machines have been deployed to clear slush,” an ITBP official said.

 

About 600 rescue workers are involved in the operation, two days after the sudden flood in the Alakananda river system in Chamoli district that was possibly triggered by an avalanche or glacier burst. Rescued workers were found hanging to ropes and iron bars in the ceiling of a tunnel in Tapovan to escape from icy water and slush. Those rescued were given medical treatment and airlifted to Dehradun.

Union home minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that rescue operations were continuing on a war footing and the Central and state governments were closely monitoring the situation.

 

“450 jawans of ITBP, five teams of NDRF, eight teams of Indian Army, a Navy team and five IAF helicopters are engaged in search and rescue operations," Mr Shah said, as Rajya Sabha members paid tribute to the victims of the Uttarakhand glacier disaster.

He added 12 people of an NTPC project were safely rescued from one tunnel, and 15 people from the Rishiganga project were also rescued at the time of the incident. “25-35 people are feared trapped in the second tunnel of the NTPC project, and efforts are underway on a war footing to rescue them,” Mr Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

 

He further said since a bridge was washed away due to the deluge, 13 villages around the site of the incident have been cut off. Supplies and medical assistance were being sent to these villages through helicopters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by the glacier burst and took stock of the situation. The CM visited the ITBP hospital in Joshimath, about 300 km from Dehradun, and met the 12 workers who were rescued from a small tunnel in Tapovan on Sunday evening. He also visited Lata and Raini to meet residents of the disaster-hit villages.

 

Mr Rawat said that the priority was to get to those trapped inside the tunnel and save as many lives as possible, he said. More heavy machines could be pressed into service to expedite the process of clearing the tonnes of debris inside the tunnel, blocking the path of rescue personnel.

Some family members of the missing workers are also camping at Tapovan, waiting for some news about them. About 70 missing workers are from Uttar Pradesh, an official said in Lucknow. Of them, 34 are from Lakhimpur Kheri district alone.

A senior official added that the rescuers have so far not been able to make any contact with those stuck inside the tunnel but are hopeful about finding some “signs of life”.

 

As the temperatures dipped to freezing levels at the site, awash with slush, silt and debris, bonfires were lit at multiple locations to keep the rescuers warm. The rescuers are carrying tall wooden planks which are being used to wade in through the slush and will later also help create a platform to pull out the trapped people using ropes.

In New Delhi, meanwhile, scientists of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology suggest that a rock mass may have weakened over a period of time due to the freezing and thawing of snow and led to the creation of a “weak zone”, triggering its collapse, which resulted in the formation of a temporary dam that eventually breached, causing the deadly floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday.

 

Kalachand Sain, director of the institute, said the incident occurred adjacent to the Raunthi glacier. The area also has glaciers that feed the Rishi Ganga river, which ultimately joins the Dhauli Ganga.

...
Tags: uttarakhand glacier burst, rescue operations continuing in chamoli, itbp jawans, ndrf teams, wadia institute of himalayan geology
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun


Latest From Nation

Twitter emphasised that it will continue to advocate for the right of free expression of its users. (AP)

Twitter blocks few accounts, 'to continue advocating right of free expression'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Teary-eyed Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad, will take his advice

YSRC bagged victory 1,383 positions in Phase I gram panchayat rolls in Andhra Pradesh (Image source: DC Image/Narayana Rao)

YSRC bags 1,383 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

Telangana earned 150 crores over Liquor and is to setup 159 more bars (File photo)

New bars to fetch over Rs 135 cr for Telangana government



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Teary-eyed Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad, will take his advice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI)

End your protests and we will sit together and talk, Modi tells farmers

Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably for the farmers and alleged the Opposition parties had kept silent on the core issues of farmers. — PTI

Twitter blocks few accounts, 'to continue advocating right of free expression'

Twitter emphasised that it will continue to advocate for the right of free expression of its users. (AP)

Deep Sidhu arrested in Republic Day Red Fort incident

Actor Deep Sidhu (Image credit : Facebook)

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads

Farmers shout slogans blocking a highway during a roadblock-protest, part of their continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 6, 2021. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham